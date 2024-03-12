Murder of Mubarak, Neeyat: Is Bollywood trying to recreate the success of knives?





Five years ago, Hollywood and Netflix hit the jackpot with Daniel Craig's film. Knives out series. The thriller is not the first of its kind, but the new comedic version of the genre took audiences by surprise, transforming it into a more unbalanced series with its sequel. Glass onion. The films have garnered such remarkable praise that it seems Indian producers are trying to do the same with different types of crime thrillers. While some adapt books like Suspect transformed into Jaane Jaane, others are inspired more directly. In recent years, Bollywood has seen an attempt at a similarly themed crime thriller titled Neeyat. Although plot details may be different for creative/copyright purposes, the theme and setting of the film remains similar. A group of rich people preying on each other living in the same remote location only for one of them to end up dead. While Neeyat played on its audience's expectations, another film with a similar setting will soon be released on Netflix. Details of the project are still unknown ahead of its release, but the trailer hints at a similar plot. The film's official synopsis reads: “During a murder investigation, a non-traditional police officer shines the spotlight on an array of suspects. He enters their world as an outsider, only to discover that there there's much more than meets the eye.” The trailer also reveals that Pankaj Tripathi is an eccentric cop who doesn't care about traditional methods of solving a case. The suspects are also unusual in their own way, while Karisma Kapoor is believed to be an actress, Sara Ali Khan appears to be at the center of a love triangle with her fiancé and Vijay Varma. He can also be heard saying in the trailer that his own life is in danger. SEE ALSO: Poor things with Barbie, what's setting female-led films apart this awards season? Similar to Knives out At first, it seems like an older family member has been shot and the younger generation doesn't care much. Pankaj Tripathi will be seen playing ACP, alongside Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry. Although similarities exist, the film cannot be called a remake or inspired by

because other films and shows like it exist. They may not have the same satirical themes as Neeyat, at loggerheads And Murder Mubarak have, but they also exist on the same level as thrillers. The 2017 version Murder on the Orient Express was very successful due to its extravagant cast and sets, but the filmmakers failed to recreate it with Death on the Nile which was riddled with controversy. The same fame did not carry over to the third film in the series, titled A haunting in Venice. Instead, Bollywood saw a similar show Charlie Chopra and the mystery of Solang Valley. It explored a similar setting of using magic as a way to hide a murder, then an unusual detective shows up to solve the murder. However, this show was actually based on a book called The Sittaford Mystery by Agatha Christie. SEE ALSO: Oscars 2024: snobs and surprises: from Barbie, the poor things to Messi the dog There are many similarities between similar stories and Knives out himself could be inspired by another work of the genre. However, the similarities in casting, theme and purpose of the commercial release cannot deny that the makers are hoping to hit another jackpot like Knives out in different markets around the world. Cover illustration by Patrick Gawande/Mashable India

