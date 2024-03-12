Madonna meets her favorite actor at the Oscars afterparty





Madonna is tired but happy. The Queen of Pop, 65, remembered the Sunday, March 10 afterparty in a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos on her Instagram account, including one that showed her alongside Cillian Murphy. As she posed next to the Oppenheimer star, 47, the singer held up a sign that read: Leave me alone. I'm tired!! Madonna and Guy Oseary co-hosted the Gucci and Salesforce-sponsored event at Oseary's private home. Attendees reportedly included Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. She accessorized her ensemble with a tiara, long cape and platinum blonde wig, wearing a corset with fishnet stockings and Victorian-inspired knee-high lace-up boots. Oscar night was fun! Madonna wrote in the caption of her Monday, March 11 post. Not exactly a night off for a girl who [needs] a night off. But I'm so happy I got to meet my favorite ACTOR! #cillianmurphy Congratulations! Madonna/Instagram Murphy won Best Actor for his role in the While Sundays Oppenheimer Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. I'm a little overwhelmed, Murphy expressed in his acceptance speech. Thanks to the Academy, Chris Nolan and Emma Thomas. This has been the craziest, most exhilarating, most creative journey you have taken me on in the last 20 years. I owe you more than I can say.

