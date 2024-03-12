Jenifer Lewis opens up about near-fatal accident in Africa

Blackish Actress Jenifer Lewis is opening up about a terrifying near-death experience after falling from a balcony in Africa two years ago.

In a ABC Interview with Robin Roberts premiering Tuesday, Lewis said that after Blackish had finished in 2022, she planned to retire and travel the world. One of her destinations was Africa's Serengeti region, where she stayed in a hotel room with a balcony overlooking an infinity pool.

When the sun sets in the Serengeti, there are no street lights. It's dark, she said. One night she saw the infinity pool on my terrace. So I went out. I just realized I was in the Serengeti again and I was walking and all of a sudden I had fallen 10 feet.

Lewis fell into a dry ravine filled with rocks, stones and sharp rocks.

Lewis described the pain to Roberts, saying, “Of course I was in shock. My right hip suffered the impact. My shoulder hit the stone. A bolt of lightning flashed through my mind right here in the pitch black. Video footage of the incident shows a wild buffalo wandering just meters from where Lewis fell.

Luckily, the actress mustered up enough energy to shout out to her friend. But when her friend ran for help, Lewis was again alone, motionless, in the dark.

I heard a lion roar. My last thought, because I am Jenifer Lewis, what a title: The king ate the queen, pieces of Jenifer Lewis' body are flown back to the United States, she said with a laugh.

The ABC interview is the first time Lewis has publicly discussed the accident. Roberts said that when she asked Lewis why she never shared what happened to her until now, the actress replied, “I didn't want you to know that I fell until so I can show you how I got over it.

Lewis' full interview with Roberts airs Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC and later on Hulu.