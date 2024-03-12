Entertainment
Jenifer Lewis opens up about near-fatal accident in Africa
Blackish Actress Jenifer Lewis is opening up about a terrifying near-death experience after falling from a balcony in Africa two years ago.
In a ABC Interview with Robin Roberts premiering Tuesday, Lewis said that after Blackish had finished in 2022, she planned to retire and travel the world. One of her destinations was Africa's Serengeti region, where she stayed in a hotel room with a balcony overlooking an infinity pool.
When the sun sets in the Serengeti, there are no street lights. It's dark, she said. One night she saw the infinity pool on my terrace. So I went out. I just realized I was in the Serengeti again and I was walking and all of a sudden I had fallen 10 feet.
Lewis fell into a dry ravine filled with rocks, stones and sharp rocks.
Lewis described the pain to Roberts, saying, “Of course I was in shock. My right hip suffered the impact. My shoulder hit the stone. A bolt of lightning flashed through my mind right here in the pitch black. Video footage of the incident shows a wild buffalo wandering just meters from where Lewis fell.
Luckily, the actress mustered up enough energy to shout out to her friend. But when her friend ran for help, Lewis was again alone, motionless, in the dark.
I heard a lion roar. My last thought, because I am Jenifer Lewis, what a title: The king ate the queen, pieces of Jenifer Lewis' body are flown back to the United States, she said with a laugh.
The ABC interview is the first time Lewis has publicly discussed the accident. Roberts said that when she asked Lewis why she never shared what happened to her until now, the actress replied, “I didn't want you to know that I fell until so I can show you how I got over it.
Lewis' full interview with Roberts airs Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC and later on Hulu.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/jenifer-lewis-opens-up-about-near-fatal-accident-in-africa
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jenifer Lewis opens up about near-fatal accident in Africa
- LegalPay awarded LegalTech Startup of the Year by Entrepreneur India at Tech and Innovation Summit 2024
- Good climate news: UK carbon emissions fall to Victorian levels.
- Turkey's Erdogan congratulates President Asif Ali Zardari – Pakistan
- Cool Couture: Littleton Area Fashion Designer Launches Unique Ski Apparel Company
- Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Film Will Be Promoted at the Hollywood Sign
- Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Sri Lanka in Bangladesh 2024 cricket updates today
- Stock Market Today: Asian Stocks Mostly Up Ahead of US Inflation Report
- Google Play features AI-powered FAQs and recent YouTube videos about the game
- Four years of COVID-19: A look back
- Trump and Biden could clinch the 2024 nomination after today's Republican and Democratic primaries in Washington, Georgia and Mississippi
- PM Modi, Sunak have 'good chat' on phone, hope for early decision on India-UK free trade deal India TV