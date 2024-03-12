Entertainment
Young actor Anakin's mother breaks silence 25 years after the Phantom Menace: “He loves Star Wars”
Jake Lloyd, best known for playing young Anakin Skywalker in 1999's Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace, has largely stayed out of the spotlight over the past two decades, even as the rest of the cast celebrated the 25th anniversary of the prequel with an issue of recent interviews.
His mother, Lisa, however, broke the silence by granting an interview to Script News which was published yesterday. In it, she said that Jake was largely out of the public eye, not because of the backlash related to The Phantom Menace, but because of his own mental health and the family struggles he faces For years. In fact, she explained, he's still a huge Star Wars fan.
He loves all the new Star Wars stuff, she said. People think Jake hates Star Wars. He likes that.
She added that he recently caught up on the Disney+ series Ahsoka and even received an Ahsoka Tano figurine as a gift for his 35th birthday last week. She explained that she “protected” Jake, who was 10 at the time of filming The Phantom Menace, from the backlash.
“He didn't know. He didn't care,” Lisa said. “Everyone makes a big deal out of it. And it's kind of annoying to me because Jake was a little kid when this came out, and he didn't feel really all this stuff because I didn't let it connect.
Lisa admitted that her son was bullied in high school because of The Phantom Menace, something he had talked about in previous interviews. He said The sun in 2012, that his school life was “hell” and that he had destroyed all his Star Wars memorabilia.
But, according to Lisa, claims that Jake left Hollywood entirely because of The Phantom Menace and Star Wars are “not true.”
“It had nothing to do with Star Wars. It had more to do with our family. And we were going through a divorce,” she said. “Things were unstable and kind of difficult. And Jake didn't seem to have problems. it's still a lot of fun to audition.
Lisa shared Jake's struggles with mental health, which she said began when he was in high school. The Lloyds also experienced family tragedy, with Jake's younger sister Madison dying of natural causes in 2018 at the age of 26. But even though he's struggled with his mental health and other areas of his life, Lisa says he's starting to do better.
He has better relationships with people and is becoming a little more outgoing, which is really nice,” she said.
When asked if Jake would ever appear in another Star Wars project, she noted that he loved filming The Phantom Menace, and she's “sure he might like to do that.”
“He couldn’t do it at this point, but you never know how much he’s going to improve,” she said. “Then we’ll see.
Alex Stedman is a senior news editor at IGN, overseeing entertainment reporting. When she's not writing or editing, you can find her reading fantasy novels or playing Dungeons & Dragons.
