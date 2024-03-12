Entertainment
Taylor Swift will not perform at the Hollywood Sign despite reports
Despite reports that she was preparing to film a performance tomorrow in front of the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles, Taylor Swift will not appear at the famous landmark, Variety can confirm.
News broke early this morning (March 12) that production was in full swing for a performance of Swift in partnership with Disney+, much to the dismay of surrounding neighbors. But, according to a source, the production withdrew its application and the filming was simply canceled. Even before production wrapped, Swift never planned to appear.
All of this comes ahead of the Disney+ release of “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.” Swift initially announced in February that the concert film would stream exclusively on the platform starting March 14 at 6 p.m. PT, for a reported price tag of more than $75 million. The film, which runs two hours and 45 minutes, initially cut five songs from the setlist, but the special is expected to include “Cardigan” and “Maroon,” as well as three other acoustic songs that were not available in the theatrical or digital. Based on his “Eras Tour” setlists, these songs could potentially be “Death by a Thousand Cuts”, “You Are in Love” and “I Can See You”.
Since its theatrical debut on Oct. 13, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” has grossed $261.7 million at the worldwide box office, making it the highest-grossing concert film to date. The film debuted digitally on December 13 through Universal Pictures (also on Swift's birthday), with three bonus songs that were not included in the theatrical version: “Wildest Dreams”, “The Archer” and “Long Live”.
Swift is currently on hiatus from the international leg of her “Eras Tour”, and plans to resume it at the Paris La Défense Arena on May 9. Her eleventh studio album “The Tortured Poets Department”, which she announced while accepting an award. at the Grammys in February, is scheduled for release on April 19.
