Detroit Jazz Festival names drummer Brian Blade as 2024 artist in residence – The Oakland Press

For the second year in a row, the Detroit Jazz Festival is offering it to the drummer, as an artist in residence.

Four-time Grammy Award winner Brian Blade will fill that role at the Labor Day weekend event, which this year runs from August 30 to September 30. 2 at Hart Plaza and Campus Martius Park. Blade has performed at the festival several times before, both with his own Fellowship Band and with the late saxophonist Wayne Shorter.

“It’s an honor,” Blade, 53, said by phone from his home in Shreveport, Louisiana. “It’s a privilege. The make-up of the festival, where the stages are and the way people walk there, the centrality of it, it feels like we're all in the middle, like we're really at the center of something and that we kind of leave anything. it could separate us outside.

“I feel that very strongly when I'm in Detroit, like everyone is happy to see each other, whether it's the artists behind the scenes or the people who come from the neighborhood. It unites us in a very special way.

Blade follows Southfield-raised Karriem Riggins, a fellow drummer, who was the festival's artist-in-residence in 2023.

Like its predecessors, Blade will present three unique programs over the four days of the festival. A sextet edition of the Fellowship Band will perform on opening night, as well as a previously announced tribute to Detroit-born Alice Coltrane, organized by her son Ravi Coltrane. Blade will then team up with pianist Edward Simon and bassist Scott Colley for a performance as the Three Visitors, alongside a string octet and singer Becca Stevens.

The final performance will be a big band featuring the Fellowship Band and musicians from Detroit's jazz community, led by Jim McNeely.

“We're just going to start doing our little part of the festival,” says Blades, who will be in Detroit with the Fellowship Band on April 10 for the festival preview, which will be streamed live via detroitjazzfest.org.

Blade began studying violin as a child, but became a drummer — like his older brother Brady Blade Jr. — in his family's church in Shreveport. He moved to New Orleans to study music at Loyola University and performed with mentors such as Ellis Marsalis, Johnny Vidacovich, Steve Masakowski and many others.

Moving to New York in the early '90s, Blade began building an extensive resume that, in addition to Shorter, included work with Chick Corea, Kenny Garrett, Joshua Redman, Christian McBride, Herbie Hancock, as a trio with Danilo Perez and John Patitucci, and more. He has also performed with Norah Jones, Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Marianne Faithfull and Daniel Lanois. He formed the Fellowship Band in 1997, which has released seven albums since 1998 – the most recent being last year's “Kings Highway.” In 2009, Blade released “Mama Rosa,” a collection of lyrical songs, and is currently working on another.

He has won four Grammys from 11 nominations over the years, including best jazz instrumental album in 2023 for “LongGone” as part of a quartet with Redman, McBride and Brad Mehldau.

“Now that I'm sort of in my 50s, we've reached the point in life where there have been losses and important lessons have been learned, but I think we become stronger because of it,” says Blade . . “The sadness of Wayne leaving us here and Chick leaving us here to move on, the value of the time we spend together is so precious. That's mostly what comes to mind. Every time we get the chance to play now, there is an emergency that arises and affects me a little.

More information and updates about the festival will be posted via detroitjazzfest.org.