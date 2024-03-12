Bollywood Newswrap, March 12: Salman Khan announces film with AR Murugadoss, Sajid Nadiadwala; Ranveer Singh Reveals 'Science of Orry' in Hilarious Video





On the eventful twelfth day of March 2024, we received some exciting and entertaining news from the Bollywood industry. First of all, Salman Khan announced his next film with AR Murugadoss, Sajid Nadiadwala. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh revealed the 'Orry science' in a hilarious video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event, and there was much more news. Take a look at the top 5 Bollywood news for March 12, 2024 1. Salman Khan announces upcoming film with AR Murugadoss, Sajid Nadiadwala On his Instagram, Salman Khan shared a photo with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala and announced his next project. Along with the photo, a collage, the actor wrote, “Excited to join forces with the talented @armurugadoss and my friend #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film!! This collaboration is special, and I am looking forward to this journey with your “Love and blessings. EID 2025 release.” 2. Ranveer Singh Reveals 'Science of Orry' in Hilarious Video Orry took to his Instagram account to share a video featuring actor Ranveer Singh from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, where the actor is seen talking about 'Orry Science' and sharing unknown details about him and his rating system. The video also featured Arjun Kapoor. 3. Aamir Khan shares details about Sitaare Zameen By During the live session of Aamir Khan Productions Instagram account, Aamir Khan shared details about his upcoming Sitaare Zameen Par. He said the film is going to take a fun path unlike Taare Zameen Par. Continuing, Aamir Khan said, “As much as Taare Zameen Parhas made you cry, Sitaare Zameen Par will make you laugh.” 4. Yami Gautam posts birthday message for husband Aditya Dhar On her Instagram account, Yami Gautam shared a photo of herself posing with her husband Aditya Dharand shared a heartwarming message on her husband's birthday. Yami wrote: “Happy birthday to my words will never do justice to how I feel about you and how lucky I was. “I want to marry the best man in the world. Thank you for everything you do and who you are. I love you so much. Happy birthday, Aditya.” 5.Rakul Preet Singh reflects on Jackky Bhagnani's first meeting with his father In a recent chat with DNA, newlywed Rakul Preet Singh was asked if Jackky Bhagnani felt nervous about meeting her father, a retired Indian Army officer. Rakul revealed that she was the most worried in this situation. Reflecting on their first meeting, Rakul recounted Jackky's visit to Delhi for his mother's birthday. She said she advised her father not to make things awkward since they had just started dating, asking him to simply “see the boy.” Rakul revealed that she assured Jackky not to worry, telling him that his father wouldn't ask much of him. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news! READ ALSO : How well do you know Kiara Advani's films? Take this QUIZ and find out if you're a true fan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pinkvilla.com/entertainment/news/bollywood-newswrap-mar-12-salman-khan-announces-film-with-ar-murugadoss-sajid-nadiadwala-ranveer-singh-reveals-science-of-orry-in-hilarious-video-1285841 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos