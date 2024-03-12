



“Star Wars” child actor Jake Lloyd has been in a psychiatric facility for 10 months, his mother revealed. Lisa Lloyd shared in a new interview that Jake, who played Anakin Skywalker in 1999's Episode I, The Phantom Menace, began an inpatient program after suffering a psychotic break in March 2023 while she was driving him home. him after picking up food from McDonald's. “He said he wanted to turn the car off. And he turned the car off in the middle of three lanes, and we were in the middle lane,” she said. recalled to Scripps News Monday. “There was a lot of yelling and screaming. » Star Wars child actor Jake Lloyd, seen here in 2011, is in a mental health facility after suffering a psychotic break. MovieMagic Lloyd played Anakin Skywalker in 1999's “Episode I – The Phantom Menace”. Lucasfilm Ltd./courtesy Everett He remains a fan of the franchise, according to his mother. Lucasfilm Ltd. Lisa said the incident caused a traffic jam, forcing other drivers to call 911. “The police came and asked Jake a few questions,” she recalled. “He was talking to them, but none of it made any sense. It was all word salad. Jake, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2008, was admitted to hospital later that day. A few months later, he entered a rehabilitation center for an 18-month stay. “He’s doing much better than I expected,” his mother shared. “He has better relationships with people and is becoming a little more social, which is really nice.” Lloyd, seen here in 1998, was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2008. Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images The actor was arrested in 2015 for leading police on a multi-county chase. Colleton County/Splash Want more celebrity and pop culture news? Start your day with Page Six Daily. Thanks for recording! Lisa told the outlet that she first noticed Jake “having issues” when he was in high school. His condition only worsened after entering college. “He didn’t tell us he was hearing voices at that time. But he was,” she recalls. “When they finally told him [he was schizophrenic], this completely plunged him into an even worse depression. It was really hard. For more of the Page Six you love… Jake, who turned 35 on March 5, rarely took his medication because he didn't believe anything was wrong with him, according to his mother. The situation came to a head in June 2015 when Jake was arrested for leading police on a multi-county chase before getting into a car accident. He spent 10 months in prison and then sought psychiatric help. He spent 10 months in prison. P.A. Lloyd also voiced Anakin in several “Star Wars” video games as a child. P.A. Now that Jake is back on treatment and taking his medication regularly, Lisa said he's starting to act like “old Jake” again. He also watched the “Star Wars” series “Ahsoka” on Disney+. “He loves all the new Star Wars stuff,” she explained. “People think Jake hates Star Wars. He likes that.” Lisa assured fans that her son is “in a much better place” these days, adding: “We all love Jake and we want to be with him. I just want him to be happy.

