Bollywood Roundup: Kriti Sanon, Kunal Kemmu, Huma Qureshi and more…

– Advertisement –

No dating apps for Kriti, who believes in 'old-fashioned' love

Mumbai– Dating apps are a total no for actress Kriti Sanon, who is gearing up for her upcoming film Crew.

The National Award-winning actress is set to appear on streaming chat show No Filter Neha, where she revealed that she is quite old-school when it comes to love.

In the latest promo of No Filter Neha, Kriti can be seen giving the audience a glimpse into her personal life, as she makes some revelations about her ideal partner.

The actress said: “I told everyone around me that if you have someone in mind, let me know. I can't make dating apps, I'm a little old school in that way. I believe in effort, gesture and romance.

She further mentioned, “I need someone who is honest, loyal, extremely loving and great. I'm not describing 7-8 men, it's just one guy. I just need a robot, I guess. Am I asking too much, these are just the basics.

No Filter Neha Season 6 is available to stream on JioTV and JioTV+ with new episodes airing every Thursday.

Kunal Kemmu to make an appearance in his debut film 'Madgaon Express'

Mumbai– Actor Kunal Kemmu, who is gearing up for the release of his debut film with the upcoming film 'Madgaon Express', will also make an appearance in the film.

Over the years, Kunal has delivered exceptional performances in comedy films like 'Dhol', 'Go Goa Gone', 'Lootcase' and several others. So it's natural for him to make an appearance in the film and take the pulse of comedy among its three male leads.

Talking about the same, an insider said, “Kunal will make an appearance in ‘Madgaon Express’. The actor who is making his directorial debut with the film has amazing comedic timing as comedy has always been his genre and as he will be seen making a cameo in the film, he will definitely add an interesting flavor to the film.

The source further mentioned, “He started working on the script in 2016 and keeping the storyline in mind, he might make a cameo appearance in the film as well.”

The trailer of 'Madgaon Express', which stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi and Avinash Tiwary, was recently released. It promises a madcap comedy of three friends set against the picturesque backdrop of Goa.

The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam, injecting even more magic and humor into this multiverse of madness.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, 'Madgaon Express' is scheduled to hit the theaters on March 22.

Huma Qureshi opts for a fusion look and lets a glimpse of her 'happy face'

Mumbai– Winning the hearts of the audience with her portrayal of Rani Bharti in season 3 of political drama 'Maharani', Huma Qureshi on Tuesday shared a glimpse of her 'happy face'.

Huma, who also plays the role of a comedy champion in the show Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge, took to Instagram and posted a series of new photos with a fusion of ethnic and western outfits.

In the photos, Huma, known for her work in “Tarla,” wears an orange tank top, blue fitted jeans and a long orange and red bolero.

For makeup, she opted for glossy pink lips, thick eyebrows and blushing cheeks. Her hair is tied in a ponytail.

The actress completed the outfit with oxidized silver jewelry and red heels.

The post is captioned: “Happy face… mmmmmm… #Maharani #MadnessMachayenge.” »

The third season of 'Maharani' also stars Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti, Anuja Sathe, Sushil Pandey and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in key roles.

It will be released on March 7 on Sony LIV.

The actress also has 'Pooja Meri Jaan' in the pipeline.

Neha Dhupia says her 'favorite yoga buddy' is her son Guriq

Mumbai– Actress Neha Dhupia on Tuesday shared an adorable glimpse of her workout session, giving a glimpse of her “favorite yoga buddy” – her son Guriq.

The actress, who was last seen in the 2022 vigilante thriller “A Thursday”, took to Instagram and posted a series of photos, in which she can be seen doing some yoga in her house.

The former Miss India wears green yoga shorts and a gray sports top. The photos provide a glimpse of her son Guriq performing the same yoga pose as his mother.

The post is captioned as, “Me – when someone asks how your preparation is going for the episode of @kareenakapoorkhan #yogaeveryday #mamahustle #nofilterneha #mamasboy @guriqdhupiabedi my favorite yoga buddy.”

In the caption, Neha was referring to Kareena's appearance on her chat show 'No Filter Neha Season 6'.

Actress Rasika Dugal dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

Neha is married to actor Angad Bedi. The couple also has a daughter named Mehr.

Yami's love-filled birthday wish for Aditya Dhar: 'I was lucky to marry the best man in the world'

Mumbai– Actress Yami Gautam, who is currently basking in the success of her recently released film “Article 370”, on Tuesday poured out her love for her husband and filmmaker Aditya Dhar, who turned 41, saying she married the best man in the world. world.

Aditya is best known for directing the 2019 military action drama “Uri: The Surgical Strike”, starring Vicky Kaushal and Yami in the lead.

Yami got married to Aditya in June 2021.

While speaking on Instagram, Yami shared a never-before-seen photo with his 'sun'.

The photo is truly full of love, featuring the actress known for 'Vicky Donor' in a blue denim jacket and Aditya in a navy blue coat and black tee.

The couple holds each other closely and smiles sweetly for the lenses.

The post is captioned: “Happy birthday to my…(sun, world, star and love emojis)…Words will never do justice to how I feel about you and how lucky I was to have marry the best man in the world. Thank you for everything you do and who you are. I love you so much… Happy Birthday, Aditya.

Meanwhile, in the political action thriller “Article 370,” Yami plays the fiery intelligence officer Zooni Haksar.

The film is set against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government's abrogation of the constitutional provision that guaranteed special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Set against the backdrop of real-life events, the film offers audiences a gripping narrative blending political intrigue, national security threats and thrilling action sequences.

Directed by Aaditya Suhas Jambhale, 'Article 370' boasts an exceptional cast that also includes Priyamani, Arun Govil and Vaibhav Tatwawadi. (IANS)