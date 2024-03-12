



Good day I'm currently watching a Chinese TV show on Netflix called In the middle of a snowstorm of love and I hugged my pillow, kicked my legs in the air, and laughed at their romantic scenes. Last night I rewatched the KBC version of Pride and Prejudice (1995) for the 100th time, and found myself hugging my pillow, laughing, and blowing the air at Mr. Darcy because that it is THE LAW. So while I was watching the show, I was browsing the forum and saw Minty's thread about our obsession with beauty. I completely agree, because I refuse to watch a romantic series or movie if I don't find the protagonist attractive, especially the hero. God knows, I'm not going to laugh, hug my pillow or kick the air while watching Abhishek romance anyone. FYouck that. Then I realized that there were a lot of things besides appearance that could determine whether I would continue to watch a movie/TV show or even read a book. I'm strictly referring to romantic themes when I ask this question: ( ) ? I'll start with my ideas and hope you can add a few. NO JUDGMENT ALLOWED. If the hero loses a fight, he has lost me too.

If the hero is your typical vanilla nice guy.

Hero must be a rich and powerful CEO. I don't want to see or read the story of a humble man with a modest job, barely making ends meet. The heroine can be poor because I have to be able to relate to her LMAO.

If the heroine has a mushroom haircut or bob

If the hero has a social media account, then he's not busy enough as a CEO for my liking.

If the hero poses with the heroine and makes a peace sign. Lmfao.

If the heroine is just too loud and not cute (Zoya from Qubool Hai or Hande in Ask Latfan Anlamaz).

If the heroine continues to attack the hero every two seconds (Kripa from KYPH, Kashish from KTH, Prena from KZK).

If the hero is a bystander and watches the heroine get bullied without turning into a vengeful Hulk.

If the hero prances around in micro-mini shorts following the heroine and singing Mistress of my dreams.

If the hero wears rings on his fingers or jewelry, especially gold. (The main exception would be an earring because I find it hot).

If the hero is bald or blond.

If the heroine has trembling lips and a voice full of desire every time she speaks.

If I can see a film of saliva at the corner of the heroine or hero's lips every time they speak.

If the hero or heroine continues with another character after the death of one of them. I'm sorry but no, you die with him. No one is allowed to move forward. Babul constitutes a major exception, because one cannot simply dismiss John Abraham.

If the heroine or hero is torn between two love interests. Major ew. I need you are mine, only mine atmosphere.

atmosphere. Finally if the hero dances as below (1:39, 2:30-2:39, 3:44-3:56, 5:02-5:10). https://youtu.be/HJIRktKAahU?si=bS8sJEjEIMSHUPtw

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiaforums.com/forum/topic/5350727 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos