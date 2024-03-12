Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Says She Didn't Get Many Job Offers After The Rise of Skywalker





Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley has opened up about her career after completing the sequel trilogy. “There haven’t been a lot of offers,” Ridley said during a SXSW panel (H/T Variety). “It's not that there weren't any… I remember finishing and thinking, 'Oh, this is quiet and eerie.'” Of course, The Rise of Skywalker came out in 2019 and the COVID pandemic hit in 2020 – meaning acting job offers weren't really available to anyone. “So it was a very strange time to sit still and honestly have a grieving moment of my life,” Ridley added. But his fortunes have since changed. “It’s been very busy and amazing and I’ve had to do so many different things for so many different people,” she said of the past few years. “It’s been a different exploration of myself and my career.” Ridley returns to the galaxy far, far away for a new film set after The Rise of Skywalker, which is a previously unexplored time period. Plot details are currently shrouded in mystery, but Ridley recently announced that the film will feature a few newbies. “I know the details. I know there's an introduction of new characters,” she revealed. “I don't know the previous characters.” Next up for Star Wars is The Acolyte, which has a June 5 release date. It will bring the High Republic era into live action for the first time and is said to be “led by the Sith.” This year also brings Skeleton Crew, which stars Jude Law, as well as season 2 of Tales of the Jedi, while season 3 of The Bad Batch continues on Disney Plus. For everything the galaxy far far away has in store, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.

