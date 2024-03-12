Marvel Fires X-Men 97 Creator Beau DeMayo Weeks Before Premiere





Earlier this month, Beau DeMayo was going through a particularly busy time at Marvel Studios. The screenwriter-producer was preparing the launch of X-Men '97the Disney+ series he created as a continuation of the beloved '90s Fox Kids series. DeMayo, a Marvel regular who has previously written on live-action series Moon Knight as well as early releases of the company's delayed but still-upcoming vampire thriller. Bladehad completed his writing duties for the second season of X-Men '97was lining up for press and planned to attend the series' premiere in Hollywood on March 13. discussing vague ideas for a third season with members of his team. But early last week, Marvel and DeMayo suddenly parted ways. His company email was deactivated and the cast and crew were informed that he was no longer on the project. DeMayo's Instagram account, once a source of X-Men updates, has been deleted. No reason for the dismissal was given. Marvel had no comment. Representatives for DeMayo did not respond to calls for comment, and emails to the showrunner yielded no response. The turn of events was surprising on the eve of the start of the series on March 20. Parting ways with writers is part of normal business at Marvel or any other studio. However, it's unusual for a top creator on a Marvel project to miss a premiere or cancel press projects at the last minute, even if they've been shelved. Most Marvel premieres feature multiple writers walking the red carpet, some of which were rewritten by other writers also walking the carpet. Marvel announced the hiring of DeMayo in November 2021. The move was met with some excitement, as the scribe brought his identity as a gay black man to the project and made it a point to speak to the press about how he grew up as an adoptee. Being the son of white parents with a Korean sister in the South made the X-Men characters — and their struggles for societal acceptance — seem personal to him. His silence on social media was acute as he was a prolific poster, sharing information about X-Men as well as photos of himself shirtless at the gym. For a time, he also ran a non-explicit Only Fans account, all of which inspired the LGBTQ post. Out to declare it »the sexy and gay Marvel writer and showrunner you need to know.” But social media was sometimes a challenge when making the series. In May 2023, DeMayo announced that he would delete his Twitter account, after being attacked by users accusing him of X-Men '97 to whitewash the character of Sunspot with the casting of Brazilian actor Gui Agustini in the role. X-Men '97 continues the story of X-Men: The Animated Serieswhich ran from 1992 to 1997 and is credited with introducing the mutant characters to a generation of children and priming the pump for the X-Men films from the early 2000s. A number of voice actors from the original series are returning, with the nostalgia factor helping to propel the first trailer to become the most-watched promo for a Disney+ animated series. DeMayo was one of the kids who grew up watching the show. » said the showrunner in June 2022: “Anyone who feels different, we all have a Magneto in us and we all have a Charles Xavier. We all have a part of us that wants to burn it all down, and there's a part of us that wants to find a compromise and build it. And those comics really helped me understand my identity.

