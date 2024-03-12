Jon Stewart Does Senator Katie Britt's Impression on 'Daily Show'





On Monday night's episode directed by Jon Stewart The daily showthe host ridiculed the idea that Republicans are somehow more American than non-Republican voters, then concluded with a blunt impression of Alabama Sen. Katie Britt's much-derided rebuttal that followed the Joe Biden's State of the Union address. Stewart returned to Comedy Central's enduring news anchor chair following his departure in 2015, ending a 16-year tenure as host. He returned in January to host Monday nights until the November election and will serve as executive producer until at least 2025. This week, after opening with some praise for Biden's fiery speech, Stewart pivoted to Britt's bizarre kitchen table rebuttal to the president's Thursday night speech. (This week Saturday Night Live also launched its latest show mocking the Republican response to Biden's speech.) “Who smiles when we say “imbued with the blood of patriots”? Stewart reflected after playing a clip of Britt's rebuttal, as she used the vivid phrase to draw a line between current politics and the American Revolution. This led Stewart to discuss the false notion that Republicans are the true “heirs of the American revolutionary tradition – that they are somehow more American than non-Republican Americans.” Stewart, who has had it both ways with deep criticism of President Biden in recent weeks, has gone for the jugular against Republicans who claim to be strict stewards of constitutional rights but who, at the same time, are working to elect a president with the ideology of a dictator who – as one put it in a series of statements contradicting the principles and values ​​of the US Constitution – “could stand on the steps of the White House and commit murder “. “You want to give them absolute power? You want to be the leader above all? You want them to have the rights of kings? You do it. But stop portraying this as patriotism. Donald Trump follows in the tradition of the founders who he advocates in favor of complete and total presidential immunity. This is monarchical shit. Stewart's monologue then ended with Britt's impression of the host, as he addressed Trump supporters using his words to Democrats, and in the same wavering whisper heard in the rebuttal of the last week: “And I want you to know, we see you, we hear you. Enough.” The guest on Monday's show was Tyranny of the minority author Steven Levitsky, who explained how the U.S. Constitution is designed in many ways to protect and enable an authoritarian minority party.

