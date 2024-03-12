Jake Gyllenhaal: White belt actor Conor McGregor showed humility while working on Road House





Jake Gyllenhaal appreciated the state of mind Conor McGregor brought to the set of Road House. McGregor, a former two-division UFC champion, is set to appear in his most extensive acting role to date when the remake of the 1989 cult classic debuts March 21 on Prime Video. The Notorious has done some acting work in the past, but it hasn't gone much further than commercials or pieces of promotional material. He is one of the main characters in Road House, serving as the main antagonist named Knox, who is in conflict with Gyllenhaal's main character, Elwood Dalton, for the majority of the film. There were scenes in which Gyllenhaal played a UFC fighter, which he admits was a difficult adjustment. McGregor had to go the opposite way by stepping into the uncharted territory of acting, and Gyllenhaal said the Irishman took the right approach. I came to the fighting game by bringing movies to it and thought it was a fantastic response. It was super fun, Gyllenhaal told MMA Junkie. I think we all had great respect for the fight game. Same thing with Conor when he came on set. He came in and said, “I’m a white belt.” I am here to learn. I don't know anything about filmmaking or acting and I want to learn. That type of humility in that space, I tried to bring to the other end the same way. I don't know much about fighting games. I have great respect for that and wanted to learn. Most of Gyllenhaal and McGregor's interactions in Road House are physical in nature. Gyllenhaal is no stranger to filming fight scenes, but he's used to working with skilled stuntmen. There's a big difference between hitting someone and imitating them for the benefit of the camera, and that, according to Gyllenhaal, is where McGregor's biggest learning curve comes. Most of the time I worked with a lot of veterans, but they learned to be stuntmen, so in that sense they know how to fake a fight, Gyllenhaal said. I think Conor had a learning curve learning how to fake a fight wasn't (natural). I also worked with (Michael) Chandler, which is pretty interesting. In the two sequences we did, I remember taking a shot in a movie. You don't take it; you sell it. Face-to-face with Conor, the first shot we fired was this headbutt, and it was the first time he looked me in the eye and I was like, 'Oh shit.' Story originally published on MMA Junkie

