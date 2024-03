The Batman Part II flies off to a new date. The film will now be released on October 2, 2026. This is a year back from its previous date. Batman 2 wasn't the only notable change to Warner Bros.' release schedule. Tuesday: the film directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal The bride!with Christian Bale, will take Batman 2the old date of October 3, 2025; The gangster photo of Barry Levinson Alto Nights is postponed from November 24, 2024 to March 21, 2025; and Paul Thomas Anderson's untitled, star-studded event pic has landed on an August 8, 2025 release date. All titles will be offered in Imax. The sequel to Matt Reeves The Batman was first announced at CinemaCon in April 2022. In August of that year, Mattson Tomlin came on board to co-write with Reeves, and in late January 2023, DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran gave to the film a title and a date of October 3. , 2025. DC insiders say the delay is linked to last year's strikes. The Batman had the second-best opening of the pandemic with $134 million domestically, en route to a global collection of $770.3 million. He launched a new franchise, with the Colin Farrell film penguin getting their own series Max and Reeves developing a show focused on Arkham Asylum that grew out of an earlier idea for a series focused on the Gotham Police Department. The sprawling cast also included Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, and Andy Serkis as Alfred. The film also featured Barry Keoghan as a mysterious Arkham Asylum inmate who befriends Riddler, with the character presented as a version of the Joker. The bride! also stars Jessie Buckley and Peter Sarsgaard, with Annette Bening and Penélope Cruz. Gyllenhaal wrote the script for the action pic and produced alongside Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman-Keren. There's a lot of intrigue surrounding writer-director Anderson's untitled film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Wood Harris, Alana Haim and Chase Infiniti. The filmmaker produces alongside Sara Murphy and Adam Somner. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Alto Knights was relocated for competitive reasons, according to a source. The gangster pic stars Robert De Niro, Debra Messing, Cosmo Jarvis, Kathrine Narducci and Michael Rispoli. Levinson directed from a screenplay by Nick Pileggi and produced alongside Irwin Winkler, Jason Sosnoff, Charles Winkler and David Winkler.

