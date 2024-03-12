Star Wars child actor Jake Lloyd had a psychotic break: Mom

Jake Lloyd, who played the role of Anakin Skywalker in “Episode I The Phantom Menace,” was admitted to a psychiatric health facility after suffering a psychotic break in March 2023.

In a new interview, Lloyd's mother, Lisa, revealed that she and her son were driving home from McDonald's when the former child actor, now 35, wanted to turn the car off.

“And he turned off the car in the middle of three lanes, and we were in the middle lane, Lisa told Scripps News Monday, adding that her son was already having a bad day before the incident.

There was a lot of yelling and screaming.

According to Lisa, several drivers stuck behind the two men called 911.

Police arrived on scene and asked Jake some questions, she said. “He was talking to them, but none of it made any sense. It was all word salad.

Lloyd, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2008, was admitted to the hospital that day.

A few months later, the “Madison” star was transferred to an inpatient program at a mental health facility where he is expected to stay for another 18 months.

According to Lisa, her son accepted the program well.

He's doing much better than I expected, she exclaimed. “He has better relationships with people and is becoming a little more social, which is really nice. It's a bit like finding old Jake, because he was always incredibly social until he became schizophrenic.

We are in a much better place. And we have a lot to look forward to, she continued.

Lisa first noticed something was wrong when Lloyd “started having problems in high school.”

“He started talking about realities. He didn't know if he was in this reality or a different reality. I didn't really know how to respond to that, she told the outlet.

Lisa recalls an instance where she asked her son if he had finished his homework.

“And he said, 'Well, I don't even know if I should do it.' I don't know what reality I'm in, she said. “And I'm like, well, you're in my reality today, so you have to do your homework.

Worried about her son, Lisa took the “Star Wars” actor to the doctor, who initially diagnosed him as bipolar. However, none of the medications he was prescribed seemed to work.

Things got even worse for Lloyd when he went to Columbia College in Chicago and started pretending that people with black eyes were watching him.

“It was really difficult,” Lisa said. “[It] plunged him into an even worse depression.

It would have happened anyway, insists Lisa adding that I believe it was genetic. And his psychiatrist also agrees that Jake was going to become schizophrenic.

Lloyd's condition reached a breaking point in 2015 when he was thrown in prison after lead police on a multi-county chasebefore finally having a car accident.

Lloyd spent nearly 10 months behind bars before finally agreeing to seek help.

Lisa was quick to debunk rumors that Lloyd's mental health issues stemmed from the abuse his film received in recent years.

Despite everything, Lisa says her son remains a die-hard fan of space opera.

Lloyd's mother also did her best to protect him from toxic criticism.

I protected him from the backlash. He was riding his bike outside and playing with his friends. He did not know it. He didn't care, Lisa said. Everyone makes a big deal out of it. And it's kind of annoying to me because Jake was a little kid when this came out, and he didn't really feel any of that because I didn't let him tune in.

Despite everything, Lisa maintains that her son is still a die-hard fan of the franchise.

People think Jake hates “Star Wars.” He loves it,” Lisa said. He loves all the new “Star Wars” stuff.

Jake loved filming “Star Wars.” He had so much fun, she added. I wish he would get well enough to be able to do a little something, and I'm sure he might like to do that. He couldn't do it at this point, but you never know how much better he's going to get. So we'll see.