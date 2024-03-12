British Signature Entertainment acquires Latin American company Particular Crowd | News





British production, sales and distribution company Signature Entertainment has acquired Latin American production and distribution company Particular Crowd. Particular Crowds' slate includes Martino Zaideliss' Argentinian thriller Extortion and Argentinian-Uruguayan comedy Almost dead. Both titles achieved strong box office sales locally, ahead of release on Max, as part of Particular Crowds' first look and production deal with Max owner Warner Bros. Discovery. The deal with Warner Bros. Discovery will continue after the Signature acquisition. Upcoming projects include Brazil Proof of love, which will be released in theaters this month by Warner Bros and Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires, an original animated feature film from Warner Bros. that places Batman in the context of Mexican history. Particular Crowd was founded in 2020 as the content banner of Los Angeles and Buenos Aires-based Warner Bros. Discovery before re-establishing itself as an independent label, while retaining the premier production and volume production deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. Its films are produced in English, Spanish or Portuguese. Signature and Particular Crowd have collaborated on films in recent years, such as Paul Andrew Williams' crime thriller. Bull. Peter Bevan, head of Los Angeles-based Particular Crowd, will join Signature's leadership team as president of global strategy and distribution. He said: I have long admired the way Marc [Goldberg] and the Signature team have grown their business to become market leaders. Our ambitions are aligned and our collective strength will allow us to unlock enormous potential in Latin America and beyond as we expand our range of premium content. Signature Founder and CEO Marc Goldberg added: After working together on some of our first Signature Films productions, we quickly recognized Particular Crowd as a like-minded distributor and were delighted to reach an agreement to acquire the society. Peter has joined Signature at the perfect time, and we see him leading the charge as we look to expand further globally, beyond our core presence in the UK. Other titles on Signatures' original production roster include Keir ODonnells Jam as well as a recently completed crime comedy Riff Raff starring Jennifer Coolidge, Ed Harris, Gabrielle Union, Lewis Pullman and Pete Davidson, directed by Dito Montiel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.screendaily.com/news/uks-signature-entertainment-acquires-latin-american-outfit-particular-crowd/5191507.article The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos