Hollywood actor Adam Sandler reveals why Chelsea fans told him to shut up after watching the Blues triumph 3-2 over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge
Adam Sandler has revealed the reason he was told to 'shut up' as he traveled to Stamford Bridge on Monday night for Chelsea's clash with Newcastle.
The Hollywood star was on hand for the Blues' 3-2 victory over Newcastle, and saw goals from Nicolas Jackson, Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk keep the club's faint hopes of European football alive.
The 57-year-old was recently named Hollywood's top earner, thanks to his collection of movie roles and stand-up tour, but when it came to football, it was a whole new experience for the actor.
So much so that Sandler admitted he spent most of the game asking questions of those around him, but his questions were so incessant that he was told to shut up.
Speaking to a local radio station after the match, he also revealed how he arrived at Monday's game.
“My friend opened the newspaper and saw an ad for the game,” Sandler said.
“He said to me 'do you want to go to a football match', I said 'yeah that's a great idea, I've never been to one.'
“I want to learn more and more. I kept asking questions: “How many teams are there in the League?” “, “how many matches? ”, until I was told to shut up!
Sandler, star of classics like Merry Gilmore, The wedding singer And Uncut gemstonesdescribed the experience at Stamford Bridge as “excellent” and was particularly impressed by the fans' chanting.
“We were seated in the Chelsea section and the music was awesome! ” he added.
Sandler enjoyed his trip to the Bridge and was impressed by the fans' chanting.
“I couldn't believe how well everyone sang, in the right tone. They were brutal men who sang softly.
“No one saw me, even though I stood out a little. I was the only one not singing and the only one wearing a baseball cap; there wasn't a single baseball cap in the crowd.
The victory for Mauricio Pochettino's men keeps them in the race for a European place, although they are still in the bottom half of the table.
They are four points behind West Ham, having played a game less than the Hammers.
