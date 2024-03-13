'Star Wars' Actor Jake Lloyd's Mom Details Son's Schizophrenia





Anakin Skywalker actor Jake Lloyd 'loves' the 'Star Wars' franchise, but didn't attend events commemorating the 25th anniversary of 'Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace' due to his fights against mental illnessaccording to his mother. Lisa Lloyd told Scripps News that her son's difficulties began a few years after the release of the 1999 revival of the “Star Wars” saga. Jake began working on the film when he was a promising 8-year-old newcomer. His problems first became evident in high school, where he expressed confusion about the “reality” he found himself in, his mother said. Doctors suggested that Jake might have bipolar disorder, but treatments weren't working. The young actor started hearing voices and claimed people with “black eyes” were looking at him in the street. In March 2008, he left college and was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, according to his mother. This diagnosis led to depression. In 2015, Jake had run-ins with the law, including a high-speed car chase in South Carolina. He was imprisoned, then transferred to a psychiatric center for treatment. When his 26-year-old sister died of natural causes, he was unable to “deal” with the loss and found himself in a tough place once again. Jake's problems came to a head during a breakdown in March 2023 where he stopped his car in the middle of three lanes of traffic and wouldn't move. This led the child star to commit himself to a mental health facility, where he is more than halfway through an 18-month treatment and is doing “much better” than his mother hoped. “He has better relationships with people and becomes a little more social, which is really nice,” she told Scripps. “It's a bit like finding old Jake, because he was always incredibly sociable until he became schizophrenic. Jake is now said to be taking medication that allows him to stay focused long enough to watch movies, which he enjoys. This includes the world of “Star Wars” of which he is an integral part. “He loves all the new Star Wars stuff,” his mother told Scripps. People think Jake hates “Star Wars.” He likes that.

