Where to Eat Brunch in West Hollywood
West Hollywood knows how to do brunch. On weekend mornings, coffee shops, cafes, and restaurant patios are packed with a very West Hollywood mix of people ranging from those looking to cure their hangovers to fresh-faced overachievers who have already made exercised and went hiking. In fact, West Hollywood loves brunch so much that you'll need at least six months of weekends to visit every restaurant worth its salt. So we suggest you start with our five favorite places below. Each offers the ideal combination of a beautiful atmosphere and delicious food, making them perfect for informal get-togethers with friends, for showing off the Los Angeles lifestyle to out-of-town guests, or for complete your itinerary if you are just traveling.
With its naturally cool Californian and Mediterranean aesthetic, curated playlists and friendly staff, you'll want to make Great White your favorite neighborhood spot. Like their other locations in Larchmont Village and Venice Beach in Los Angeles, the WeHo outpost serves crowd-pleasing dishes that are clean, fresh, and thoughtfully simple (and in a city where more is more, that's is a welcome respite). For brunch, grab a table on the large covered patio and start with a juice and an order of banana bread with whipped honeycomb. From there, consider the Hot Ricotta Cake, Breakfast Burrito, or Great White Breakie (folded eggs, bacon, avocado, goat cheese, roasted tomato, arugula, and sourdough). And if you have a late start and want something extra for brunch lunch, the poke bowl or smoked salmon pizza, accompanied by a glass of natural wine, will not disappoint.
New York export The Butchers Daughter first landed in Los Angeles in 2016 with the opening of their airy outpost on Abbot Kinney Blvd in Venice. But if Venice seems far away, don't worry, their new West Hollywood location is open, thriving, and centrally located. If you can, set up a bistro table on their small patio along Melrose Avenue, which has a European cafe vibe. No seating outside? You'll enjoy the spacious, sunny interior that's anchored by a 25-foot-long greenhouse-like structure that doubles as a bar. Speaking of alcohol, the brunch cocktails are worth the detour alone, with standouts like the Wakey Wakey (vodka, espresso, vanilla syrup, coffee liqueur) and the flight of four mini Mimosas (each made with a of their cold-pressed juices). As for gastronomy, this vegetarian menu will make you say meat-schmeat with choices like their Coconut Yogurt, Lemon Lavender Waffle, and Surfers Burrito (egg, crispy potato, cheddar cheese, avocado, jalapeo cream coleslaw).
Although Zinqu has several locations around Los Angeles and SoCal, there is something particularly special about their West Hollywood location. Open from 7 a.m. until late, Zinqu transforms throughout the day from a European-style cafe where you can linger with a coffee and your laptop, to a casual lunch spot, ideal for a happy hour ( 4 p.m.-6 p.m., Monday to Friday). Friday) and a full-service bistro in the evening. Simply put, Zinqu WeHo, which celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2024, is a neighborhood staple. For weekend brunch, sit on the terrace and order a smoothie or their baklava latte, made with espresso, pistachio milk, honey, orange blossom and cardamom. For food, follow your instincts, but surefire winners include the Fresh Berry Brioche French Toast and the Fluffy Mix. If you prefer lunch, they have a great sandwich menu, but are best known for Le Bowl (brown rice with avocado, tomatoes, arugula, comt cheese, Parmigiano Reggiano, sriracha mayonnaise and roast chicken).
Cecconis, a high-end Italian restaurant owned by Soho House, has a presence around the world, in cities including London, New York, Istanbul and Berlin. And if you're craving a more classic brunch in a sumptuous, refined environment, make a reservation at their only West Coast location in West Hollywood. As for seating, choose from a spacious brick patio behind a tall hedge that provides privacy from the street, an indoor/outdoor front room with a retractable roof, or a place at the majestic bar with its white marble top and its comfortable wooden and leather stools. . Once you're seated, browse the concise brunch menu and opt for old-school favorites like a Bloody Mary and eggs Benedict. If you have a real appetite and want to splurge, order the steak and eggs (with hash browns) or the black truffle, squash blossom and goat cheese pizza.
Home to one of the most beautiful (and popular) patios in Los Angeles, it's all about al fresco dining at Gracias Madre. The spacious outdoor area surrounding tall olive trees with wicker lanterns hanging from their branches is the perfect spot if you're looking for a boozy brunch on a sunny weekend morning. First, they offer unlimited mimosas, then a cocktail list focused almost exclusively on tequilas and mezcals (which means they do an average Margarita). As for food, please note that this is a vegan Mexican restaurant, which means no meat, eggs or typical brunch. Therefore, get ready to try something new, like Crepas Mexicanas, Cazuela de Calabacitas (homemade frittata with zucchini, tomatoes, onions, jalapeo, cashew mozzarella, chipotle salsa, black beans and corn tortillas ) or really lean vegan. with huevos rancheros, made with scrambled tofu and soy chorizo.
