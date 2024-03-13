Actress Noa Tishby slams Hollywood celebrities for anti-Israel political statements at Oscars





Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish accept the award for Best Original Song for “What Was I Made For?” of “Barbie” during the 96th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on March 10, 2024. (Photo: USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters)

Israeli-born actress and producer Noa Tishby has condemned displays of anti-Semitism at this year's Academy Awards gala at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. “Tonight's Oscars were a subtle and overt display of hatred toward Jews,” Tishby said, referring to the one-sided criticism of the Jewish state and complete disregard for the 134 Israeli hostages still held by the terrorist organization. Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Hollywood celebrities Ramy Youssef, Mark Ruffalo, Ava DuVernay, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas all wore red pins distributed by a group calling itself “Artists4Ceasefire.” The Israeli filmmaker argued that some celebrities have adopted virulent anti-Israel rhetoric that questions the Jewish state's right to defend itself against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza. “And this is the important point: if you call for a ceasefire without calling for the release of the hostages, you are promoting the Hamas agenda by calling into question Israel's right to self-defense,” she wrote on Twitter. Youssef, of Egyptian descent, said his ceasefire pin represented “justice for the Palestinian people.” “It's a universal message to 'stop killing children,'” Youssef argued, ignoring the violent deaths of 1,200 Israelis, including children, women and the elderly, at the hands of Hamas terrorists on October 7. Some prominent Jews have joined the attack on Israel by openly expressing their criticism of the war against Hamas terrorists in Gaza. British Jew Jonathan Glazer, who won this year's best international feature film award for his film “The Zone of Interest,” said the Israeli occupation had led to dehumanization in the Middle East. He appeared to accuse the Jewish state of being responsible for the ongoing war started by Hamas on October 7. “Right now, we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust hijacked by an occupation that has led to conflict for so many innocent people, whether it be the victims of October 7 in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza,” Glazer said.. Several Israeli and international experts condemned Glazer's controversial remarks. Minister of Diaspora Affairs and the fight against anti-Semitism, Amichai Chiklistruck down Glazer, calling him “the next useful idiot who stuck a knife in the backs of his people and in the backs of women who were raped and subsequently shot in the head… to children who were massacred in their beds… in entire families who were burned alive.” Former Israeli ambassador to the UN and current Knesset member Danny Danon also denounced Glazer's remarks at the Oscars. “It's an important film. It's a shame that a Jewish director took advantage of the scene given to him to make anti-Semitic remarks comparing the Shoah to the choiceless war that was imposed on us. This is not Again during the Holocaust, there were also Jews who acted against the Jewish people,” Danon said. The annual Academy Awards are one of the most prestigious events in the entertainment industry, typically attracting a large international audience.



