From Annie to Aspen: a conversation with Andrea McArdle | Culture & Leisure

It's Saturday afternoon and one of the five cast members of Love, Loss and What I Wore, Andrea McArdle, is in Palm Springs preparing for the second night of her solo revue at the Purple Room. Tonight's show is sold out, like last night.

McArdle is best known for playing Annie in the original Broadway production of the Tony Award-winning play Annie, for which she received a Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role, the youngest actor to receive this honor, at 13 years old.

She took a moment to speak with Aspen Daily News about her career and her upcoming appearance at Theater Aspens Love, Loss and What I Wore.

Aspen Daily News: You won't believe this, but I saw you on Broadway in 1977, when Annie was just opening. I remember it very well. I was in the fifth row, the audience on the right, the stage on the left. I will never forget him. I see you very clearly in your red dress, hands on your hips, singing It's a Hard Knock Life.

AM: If you're a kid lucky enough to have a memory like that, it's really like a sensory thing where you can remember all sorts of things in a very specific way. I think this even more with theater.

DNA: I almost want to apologize for asking about Annie, because I know you've been dealing with these questions for almost 50 years, but the head that wears Annie's locks is heavy, isn't it ? Can you tell me about landing the role? How did it happen?

AM: As so many people will tell you, a lot of success comes down to luck and timing. In everything I've done, looking back, I've been lucky, I was lucky when I got into the business. My mother participated for the right reasons, she was not a stage mother. I had done a lot of commercials and was in a soap opera called Search For Tomorrow. It was filmed on West 57th Street [the CBS Broadcast Center]. My mother saw an ad in one of the businesses that said they were looking for young girls to star in a play called Orphan Annie. It was a block from where we were filming. My mother said to me: Let's go over there and see what it's all about. I always had sheet music with me and I would go and read and sing for them. I didn't find out until I was 36 that I was the very first person they saw for the role. The soap opera had my hair curly, and the director took it out and messed up my hair so I looked like an orphan. The people on the show weren't happy because they had to redo my hair. I ended up being cast as the evil orphan girl.

The show opened on Broadway at the Goodspeed Opera House. [in Connecticut] and it was not a success at all. [Director] Mike Nichols and [CBS news reporter] Diane Sawyer came to him and he said, “I think I can fix the show.” You have to start with the fact that you have the wrong girl playing Annie. And he put me in the role of Annie and we took it to Broadway.

ADN: Watching it, I felt like it was a gigantic moment, like I was watching a play that would last 100 years. Did you know how iconic the piece would be and if so, how did you deal with that pressure?

AM: You still support the series. We knew it was a success. But at 13, I loved every minute of it.

ADN: Is there anything from that whole off-stage experience that you look back on and consider a real highlight?

AM: My family were big fans of [The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson]. They took me to Los Angeles and I found myself sitting across from Johnny Carson. Then they flew me straight back. That really made me think: Wow, this is something else. I had only flown once before.

ADN: You always hear the saying: where do we go from here? Looking back, where did you go from there, how would you summarize your journey that took you to the Paepcke Auditorium in Aspen, Colorado, on Friday evening?

AM: For me, the other passion of my life has been my family. In my early 20s I knew I wanted to be a mother, I had already done so much in my early 20s. I wanted to fall in love and have babies. My career was not the end for me; you will never find anyone who loves children and dogs or me. I married a successful composer (Edd Kalehoff) and we raised a wonderful daughter (Alexis Kalehoff, who has appeared in many Broadway shows). I did the family thing and was able to continue doing Broadway shows and regional theater. Since then, I have been working.

ADN: You have played other iconic roles. What were your favorites?

AM: I really loved playing Sally Bowles in Cabaret. Obviously this will always be Liza Minnellis' role, but it's fun to try to bring something unique to the role, especially the older ones. I loved playing Eva Peron in Evita, Sandy in Grease, Belle in Beauty and the Beast. These are some of the most well-known pieces and are great fun to play.

ADN: Who is your favorite person to work with?

AM: I worked with Liberace in Las Vegas when I was a teenager. He was my favorite person to work with. I spent two years with him at the Las Vegas Hilton in a show. He was just such a nice, wonderful guy. Everyone was attracted to him. All the people who played on the strip came to hang out at his house. It was a memorable moment.

ADN: What attracted you to the play Love, Loss and What I Wore?

AM: What appeals to me is that, like the women in the play, I have the strangest attachment to wardrobe and clothes. It's a bit like I saw you at the funeral. It was so sad, but you showed up in this killer black suit. What you wear is your armor, your power. This piece explores the relationship women have with clothing in a very compelling and humorous way.

DNA: Have you ever met [the co-playwright for Love, Loss and What I Wore] Nora Ephron? [Ephron died of cancer in 2012.]

AM: No, I never met her. I would have loved it. She means a lot to women. I love her style and the way she touches your heart.

ADN: Back to Annie, for one last question. Although the 1977 Broadway version is set in 1933, let's assume that it actually took place in 1977, the year it premiered. Annie was 11 years old in the room. That would make him 58 years old today. What would Annie have done with her life and where would she be?

AM: She would run a foundation for primary schools for all the world's orphans. She would be the Great Lady who would make sure everything happened. She would be like Oprah.

“Love, Loss and What I Wore” stars Sandy Duncan, Andrea McArdle, Krysta Rodriguez, Saycon Sengbloh and Sarah Stiles. It was written for the stage by Norah Ephron and her sister Della, adapted from a book by Ilene Beckerman. Hannah Ryan directs. VIP tickets are $125 and GA tickets are $75. Visit theatreaspen.org for more information.