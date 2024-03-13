Entertainment
Lenny Kravitz honored by his daughter Zo Kravitz and Denzel Washington at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony
Lenny Kravitz officially has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Tuesday, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, known for his hit songs “Fly Away,” “It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over” and “American Woman,” was honored in a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard in front of the iconic Capitol Records Tower. .
To help commemorate the milestone, his daughter, actress and filmmaker Zo Kravitz, paid tribute to him with a sweet message.
“Lenny Kravitz, I’ve had the pleasure of knowing you for a long time,” she began. “And I have to say, being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life.”
“Since you were so young when I was born, in many ways we grew up together,” she continued. “We've been through a lot. We've seen a lot of things. I've seen a lot of things. I've seen you change in the most beautiful ways, I've seen the way you've stayed the same in the most beautiful ways. beautiful way. significant means.”
Zo Kravitz also roasted her dad on stage by paying homage to his shirts.
“I've seen the way you show up, take care of the people you love. I've seen your incredible dedication to your art, but most importantly, I've seen through your shirts,” she said .
“According to my dad, if it doesn't reveal your nipples, it's not a shirt,” she joked. “And sure, you embarrassed me when you picked me up from school when I was a kid, but I have to say, at this point, I respect it. You really nail it. Your relationship with the knitted shirt is probably your longest, and it works.”
“You make each other better — and if it ain't broke, don't fix it. It's a beautiful thing,” she added.
Zo Kravitz then reflected on her relationship with her father.
“All my life people have asked me, ‘What’s it like to have such a cool dad?’” she said. “And the answer is: 'Great.' It's awesome. But not for the reasons some might think. What's cool about you isn't what people think is cool about you. Your glow doesn't come from your sunglasses, your leather pants, or your knit shirts. It comes from your true love for life.”
“Everything you do is an expression of that love,” she continued. “Your music, your lyrics, your concerts, your homes, your love of food, of family, of good conversations, of stupid jokes, of dance parties, of late night cooking talks – you absolutely devour life. You eat every crumb and lick every crumb off the plate. Life is your art and that's why your music is so inspiring and important.
“Congratulations, you’re a star,” she said at the end of her speech before hugging her father.
Academy Award winner Denzel Washington also took the stage to honor the iconic musician.
“He’s more than a friend, more than a brother,” Washington said. “We are twins, but we don't look alike. We have had a close brotherhood, a friendship… for 30 years.”
“God blessed him with incredible talent, but even more so with an incredible heart,” he added, calling Lenny Kravitz a “giver” and “lover.”
Walk of Fame winner and singer-actress Marla Gibbs, actor Hal Williams, chef Wolfgang Puck, actor Channing Tatum, Earth, Wind & Fire member Verdine White and actor and musician Evan Ross were also on hand to celebrate Lenny Kravitz.
When it was his turn to speak, Lenny Kravitz called his star on the Walk of Fame “an incredible honor” and said having his daughter and Washington there “means everything to me.”
He also paid tribute to Norman Lear, saying that if the late screenwriter and film producer hadn't cast his mother Roxie Roker in the hit TV sitcom “The Jeffersons,” he “probably wouldn't be here right now.” .
He added: “I used to walk these streets because the action and courage that I lacked in New York could be found here in Hollywood.”
“When I was a teenager, I spent a lot of time walking down Hollywood Boulevard to see the names of all my idols,” he continued. “I never dreamed of having a star. Usually I was just looking for a place to sleep. But I dreamed of making the music I wanted and doing my own thing. Seeing my name, Lenny Kravitz, engraved constantly on the same streets. I used to walk, it's a surreal and indescribable feeling.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.goodmorningamerica.com/culture/story/lenny-kravitz-honored-daughter-zoe-kravitz-denzel-washington-108059705
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson will campaign on Brexit freedoms to help Rishi Sunak | Politics | News
- Golkar considers it impossible for Jokowi to immediately become president if he joins
- Lenny Kravitz honored by his daughter Zo Kravitz and Denzel Washington at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony
- Four Pack players receive All-Mountain West recognition
- Fashion Communications Veterans Launch Taylor Burke Communications
- International Oscars broadcast interrupts '20 Days in Mariupol' win, sparking criticism in Ukraine
- Actor-turned-NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz inspires kids to chase their dreams
- How Donald Trump started defending TikTok
- Those who ruled the country for decades failed to build modern border infrastructure: Prime Minister Narendra Modi | News from India
- From Annie to Aspen: a conversation with Andrea McArdle | Culture & Leisure
- Everything you need to create the ultimate firefighter cave
- Kaia Gerber parties with mom Cindy Crawford in a sparkly black dress