Lenny Kravitz honored by his daughter Zo Kravitz and Denzel Washington at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Lenny Kravitz officially has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tuesday, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, known for his hit songs “Fly Away,” “It Ain't Over 'Til It's Over” and “American Woman,” was honored in a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard in front of the iconic Capitol Records Tower. .

Lenny Kravitz receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on March 12, 2024. John Salangsang/Shutterstock

To help commemorate the milestone, his daughter, actress and filmmaker Zo Kravitz, paid tribute to him with a sweet message.

“Lenny Kravitz, I’ve had the pleasure of knowing you for a long time,” she began. “And I have to say, being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life.”

“Since you were so young when I was born, in many ways we grew up together,” she continued. “We've been through a lot. We've seen a lot of things. I've seen a lot of things. I've seen you change in the most beautiful ways, I've seen the way you've stayed the same in the most beautiful ways. beautiful way. significant means.”

Lenny Kravitz and Zoe Kravitz kiss during a ceremony honoring Lenny Kravitz with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on March 12, 2024. John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Zo Kravitz also roasted her dad on stage by paying homage to his shirts.

“I've seen the way you show up, take care of the people you love. I've seen your incredible dedication to your art, but most importantly, I've seen through your shirts,” she said .

“According to my dad, if it doesn't reveal your nipples, it's not a shirt,” she joked. “And sure, you embarrassed me when you picked me up from school when I was a kid, but I have to say, at this point, I respect it. You really nail it. Your relationship with the knitted shirt is probably your longest, and it works.”

“You make each other better — and if it ain't broke, don't fix it. It's a beautiful thing,” she added.

Zo Kravitz then reflected on her relationship with her father.

Zoe Kravitz and Lenny Kravitz attend the ceremony honoring Kravitz with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 12, 2024, in Los Angeles. John Salangsang/Shutterstock

“All my life people have asked me, ‘What’s it like to have such a cool dad?’” she said. “And the answer is: 'Great.' It's awesome. But not for the reasons some might think. What's cool about you isn't what people think is cool about you. Your glow doesn't come from your sunglasses, your leather pants, or your knit shirts. It comes from your true love for life.”

“Everything you do is an expression of that love,” she continued. “Your music, your lyrics, your concerts, your homes, your love of food, of family, of good conversations, of stupid jokes, of dance parties, of late night cooking talks – you absolutely devour life. You eat every crumb and lick every crumb off the plate. Life is your art and that's why your music is so inspiring and important.

“Congratulations, you’re a star,” she said at the end of her speech before hugging her father.

Academy Award winner Denzel Washington also took the stage to honor the iconic musician.

Lenny Kravitz and Denzel Washington laugh from the podium during a ceremony honoring Lenny Kravitz with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on March 12, 2024. Matt Baron/EIB via Shutterstock

“He’s more than a friend, more than a brother,” Washington said. “We are twins, but we don't look alike. We have had a close brotherhood, a friendship… for 30 years.”

“God blessed him with incredible talent, but even more so with an incredible heart,” he added, calling Lenny Kravitz a “giver” and “lover.”

Walk of Fame winner and singer-actress Marla Gibbs, actor Hal Williams, chef Wolfgang Puck, actor Channing Tatum, Earth, Wind & Fire member Verdine White and actor and musician Evan Ross were also on hand to celebrate Lenny Kravitz.

Marla Gibbs and Lenny Kravitz attend the ceremony honoring Kravitz with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 12, 2024, in Los Angeles. Matt Baron/EIB/Shutterstock

When it was his turn to speak, Lenny Kravitz called his star on the Walk of Fame “an incredible honor” and said having his daughter and Washington there “means everything to me.”

He also paid tribute to Norman Lear, saying that if the late screenwriter and film producer hadn't cast his mother Roxie Roker in the hit TV sitcom “The Jeffersons,” he “probably wouldn't be here right now.” .

He added: “I used to walk these streets because the action and courage that I lacked in New York could be found here in Hollywood.”

“When I was a teenager, I spent a lot of time walking down Hollywood Boulevard to see the names of all my idols,” he continued. “I never dreamed of having a star. Usually I was just looking for a place to sleep. But I dreamed of making the music I wanted and doing my own thing. Seeing my name, Lenny Kravitz, engraved constantly on the same streets. I used to walk, it's a surreal and indescribable feeling.”