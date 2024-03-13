Lucien Laviscount salutes Ashley Park, the “real fighter” | Entertainment

Lucien Laviscount has hailed Ashley Park as a “real fighter” following her recent health problem.
The 32-year-old actress was hospitalized earlier this year after suffering septic shock that affected multiple organs, and Lucien was full of praise for his “Emily in Paris” co-star, revealing that she is doing “really, really well”.
Lucien, 31, told 'Entertainment Tonight': “That woman over there is a real, real fighter in everything she does.
“Having it on your back beaming and shining, being as crazy as ever, that’s the real victory of the year.”
Lucien also revealed that he had a strong bond with Ashley and his other co-stars.
The actor – who plays Alfie in the hit Netflix series – shared: “We're kind of a chosen family… We hang out together and we do it. We just have to get Ashley back, She’s back stronger than ever.”
In January, Ashley revealed she was hospitalized with “critical septic shock” in early 2024.
The actress took to social media to detail the extent of her health problems, explaining that her tonsillitis had “escalated” into a life-threatening situation.
Alongside some photos and videos taken from her hospital room, Ashley wrote on Instagram: “As I sit here processing and recovering from the first weeks of 2024, the only word that comes to mind “spirit is grateful. During my vacation in December until the New Year. “, what started as tonsillitis turned into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we were initially told. (sic)”
The actress – best known for playing Mindy Chen on “Emily in Paris” – then thanked her co-star and boyfriend Paul Forman for his support.
Ashley wrote: “I'm most grateful to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all of this. You calmed my fears and supported me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs , countless scans, tests and injections. , excruciating pain and so much confusion while we were alone on the other side of the world, far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I ever can say it. (sic)”
