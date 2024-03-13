Entertainment
Star Wars Actor Jake Lloyd's Mom Breaks Her Silence During Psychotic Break
'Star Wars' child actor Jake Lloydwho played young Anakin in 1999 “Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace”has been in a psychiatric facility for 10 months.
Jake, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2008, experienced a psychotic break last year and has been in a rehabilitation center since then, according to his mother.
Jake Lloyd's life is spiraling out of control
The child actor chosen to play Jedi in the making Anakin Skywalker, among 3,000 others, turned 35 last week while in a mental health facility.
Jake's mother Lisa speaks out years after her son's trip a galaxy far, far away, revealing the moment his life began to spiral out of control.
Jake started having problems in high school, she said Scripts. He started talking about realities. He didn't know if he was in this reality or a different reality. I didn't really know how to respond to that.
Jake Lloyd undergoes personality changes
One day after school, she asked Jake if he had finished his homework, and he told her, “Well, I don't even know if I should do it.” I don't know what reality I'm in, she said. And I'm like, Well, you're in my reality today, so you have to do your homework.
Following the incident, his mother took Jake to a doctor, who suggested he may have bipolar disorder. To try to regulate her emotions and symptoms, she was prescribed several medications, but she says nothing worked.
Jake Lloyd finally gets a correct diagnosis
Jake graduated from high school in 2007 and was looking forward to attending Columbia College Chicago, but it didn't go well.
He missed a lot of classes and he told me that people were following him, Lisa said about that time. The child star also reportedly heard voices at that time.
He continued to see doctors and specialists, where he was eventually diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. When they finally told him, it completely sent him into an even worse depression, Lisa said. It was really hard.
Jake Lloyd suffers a psychotic break
Over the years, he suffered from self-medication and legal problems, even getting arrested.
He didn't think he needed to take medication because he wasn't sick, Lisa said. “He didn’t think he needed to go to the therapist because there was nothing wrong with him,” which led him to take illegal drugs to cope.
But it wasn't until March 2023 that he experienced a complete mental break. According to his mother, the incident happened while she was driving him home after picking up food from McDonalds. He said he wanted to turn off the car. And he stopped the car in the middle of three lanes, and we were in the middle lane, Lisa remembers. There was a lot of yelling and screaming.
The whole situation led to a traffic jam, where 911 was notified. Police arrived on scene and asked Jake some questions, Lisa said. He was talking to them, but none of it made any sense. It was all word salad.
However, this time around, Jake avoided prison and was admitted to a hospital, then transferred to an inpatient program at a mental health rehabilitation center.
Jake Lloyd makes significant improvement
He has been there for about 10 months and is expected to stay for another eight months.
He's doing much better than I expected, Lisa said. He has better relationships with people and is becoming a little more social, which is really nice. It's a bit like finding old Jake, because he was always incredibly social until he became schizophrenic.
Thanks to his improvement, he was granted permission to leave the facility on his birthday, where he went to see “Wonka” at the cinema with his mother.
He really loved it, Lisa said. That was one of the things we couldn't do when he was off his meds was watch movies. He just didn't have the attention span.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/star-wars-actor-jake-lloyd-210012152.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Star Wars Actor Jake Lloyd's Mom Breaks Her Silence During Psychotic Break
- European Cricket League: Independents lose first two group matches
- STRUT Fashion Show Restores Confidence to Baltimore Youth
- NTXIA launches immersive innovation program » Dallas innovates
- Trump says pardoning Capitol attackers will be one of his first acts if elected again | Donald Trump
- UK Home Office grants asylum to Palestinian citizens of Israel | News | Garden Court Chambers
- Lucien Laviscount salutes Ashley Park, the “real fighter” | Entertainment
- 10 things to watch in the stock market on Tuesday, including Oracle, Sud-Ouest
- Google announces plans for post-quantum cryptography
- Kaisa Kuusk was named a Rising Star by Law.com International | tidings
- Boris Johnson will campaign on Brexit freedoms to help Rishi Sunak | Politics | News
- Golkar considers it impossible for Jokowi to immediately become president if he joins