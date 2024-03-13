Star Wars Actor Jake Lloyd's Mom Breaks Her Silence During Psychotic Break

'Star Wars' child actor Jake Lloydwho played young Anakin in 1999 “Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace”has been in a psychiatric facility for 10 months.

Jake, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2008, experienced a psychotic break last year and has been in a rehabilitation center since then, according to his mother.

Jake Lloyd's life is spiraling out of control

The child actor chosen to play Jedi in the making Anakin Skywalker, among 3,000 others, turned 35 last week while in a mental health facility.

Jake's mother Lisa speaks out years after her son's trip a galaxy far, far away, revealing the moment his life began to spiral out of control.

Jake started having problems in high school, she said Scripts. He started talking about realities. He didn't know if he was in this reality or a different reality. I didn't really know how to respond to that.

Jake Lloyd undergoes personality changes

One day after school, she asked Jake if he had finished his homework, and he told her, “Well, I don't even know if I should do it.” I don't know what reality I'm in, she said. And I'm like, Well, you're in my reality today, so you have to do your homework.

Following the incident, his mother took Jake to a doctor, who suggested he may have bipolar disorder. To try to regulate her emotions and symptoms, she was prescribed several medications, but she says nothing worked.

Jake Lloyd finally gets a correct diagnosis

Jake graduated from high school in 2007 and was looking forward to attending Columbia College Chicago, but it didn't go well.

He missed a lot of classes and he told me that people were following him, Lisa said about that time. The child star also reportedly heard voices at that time.

He continued to see doctors and specialists, where he was eventually diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. When they finally told him, it completely sent him into an even worse depression, Lisa said. It was really hard.

Jake Lloyd suffers a psychotic break

Over the years, he suffered from self-medication and legal problems, even getting arrested.

He didn't think he needed to take medication because he wasn't sick, Lisa said. “He didn’t think he needed to go to the therapist because there was nothing wrong with him,” which led him to take illegal drugs to cope.

But it wasn't until March 2023 that he experienced a complete mental break. According to his mother, the incident happened while she was driving him home after picking up food from McDonalds. He said he wanted to turn off the car. And he stopped the car in the middle of three lanes, and we were in the middle lane, Lisa remembers. There was a lot of yelling and screaming.

The whole situation led to a traffic jam, where 911 was notified. Police arrived on scene and asked Jake some questions, Lisa said. He was talking to them, but none of it made any sense. It was all word salad.

However, this time around, Jake avoided prison and was admitted to a hospital, then transferred to an inpatient program at a mental health rehabilitation center.

Jake Lloyd makes significant improvement

He has been there for about 10 months and is expected to stay for another eight months.

He's doing much better than I expected, Lisa said. He has better relationships with people and is becoming a little more social, which is really nice. It's a bit like finding old Jake, because he was always incredibly social until he became schizophrenic.

Thanks to his improvement, he was granted permission to leave the facility on his birthday, where he went to see “Wonka” at the cinema with his mother.

He really loved it, Lisa said. That was one of the things we couldn't do when he was off his meds was watch movies. He just didn't have the attention span.