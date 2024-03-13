Old Hollywood glamor shines at the 2024 Oscars





Last month, I told you about fashion at the Grammys, where I saw a trend emerge that I dubbed the New Romanticism: soft, supple silhouettes, long, flowing lines, sequins and sequins, and more. Last night's Oscars continued this theme with glamor amplified 100 times. Add to that the recent French bob frenzy and we would be in the Roaring Twenties again. However, the general sense of impending doom that colors our very existence in the 2020s doesn't quite match the optimism of the 1920s, so let's just call it Old Hollywood. Here are my favorites in no particular order: It's definitely not fair to have someone else walk the red carpet after Zendaya, who could wrap herself in a shower curtain and make her look chic. This shimmering Armani Priv dress in a palm tree print paired with a long voluminous bob (lob if you're naughty) could be a poster child for classic LA charm, as if Hollywood had its own Statue of Liberty. Da'Vine Joy Randolph in Louis Vuitton is ready for her close-up as the next Marilyn Monroe in the remake Men prefer blondes… …and Lily Gladstone in Gucci (twice) is his Jane Russell. Meanwhile, Carey Mulligan was Grace Kelly's dream in a 1950s archival Balenciaga dress recreated just for her. And then there was America Ferrara, glowing in Versace pink (because someone had to wear pink), with the bob that hairstylists across the country will no doubt be showing off as their go-to this week, including mine. Greta Lee wore Loewe to the ceremony and Vanity Fair afterparty, both with bodycon silhouettes and a low rise. You can imagine her in either dress in a smoky Jazz Age living room, where Lupita Nyong'o would dazzle on stage in feathery Giorgio Armani. Speaking of low-cut, Emma Stone wore Louis Vuitton jewelry for a vintage evening outfit, accented by her brand new trophy. But let's not forget the perfectly tailored Tiffany Blue dress she wore to the ceremony before breaking it while dancing too hard. And while Jennifer Lawrence's diamonds may have been Swarovski, the polka dot Dior was very Audrey Hepburn. Also at Dior, Anya Taylor-Joy was in a flapper with a more modest hemline (she just needed Ferrera's haircut to complete the look). And Cillian Murphy was the image of gentlemanly elegance at Versace. I'll probably get some hate mail for this, but Murphy has the face of Gregory Peck and the body posture/dancer of Fred Astaire for me. But knowing him, I doubt we'll ever see him dance. But we have Ryan Gosling for that.

