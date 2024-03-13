Goku Live Actor Pays Tribute to Akira Toriyama, Apologizing for Dragonball: Evolution





As far as live-action anime adaptations go, Dragonball: Evolution is right up there with M. Night Shyamalan's The Last Airbender in terms of historical infamy. Justin Chatwin, who played Goku in the film, is well aware of his legacy, even going so far as to apologize to Dragon Ball Z creator Akira Toriyama following his unexpected death at age 68. “Rest in peace, brother. And sorry for ruining this adaptation so much,” Chatwin wrote in a story published on Instagram. The actor who played Goku in Dragon Ball Evolution just posted this about Akira Toriyama. pic.twitter.com/hYiuXgaMtF Extra (@Extralongdokkan) March 9, 2024 Chatwin's post was one of several posts made by creators following the news of Toriyama's death, which included tributes from the creators of Dragon Quest, One Piece, and more. But Chatwin's apology stands out among the many emotional testimonies, not least because it recalls a film that Toriyama himself stated that “you couldn't really call it a Dragon Ball”. Released in 2009, Dragonball: Evolution was criticized by fans and critics alike. The film was filmed in an abandoned jeans factory and featured dramatic changes to the main story, including Goku being sent to high school. We wrote in our review at the time: “From the outset, die-hard fans will no doubt find things to pick apart with the adaptation, arguing that there is simply no chance the film could live up to the “original anime. And you're right. It's not.” And, really, what live-action movie could ever do that? “ In the years since, Dragonball: Evolution has become an infamous part of Dragon Ball's legendary legacy. In fact, Chatwin isn't even the first creator to apologize for it. In 2016, screenwriter Ben Ramsey apologized to the Dragon Ball fandom, saying the film “marked a very painful creative point in my life.” “I went into the project looking for a big payday, not as a fan of the franchise but as a businessman on a mission. I learned that when you go into a creative endeavor without passion, you get suboptimal results, and sometimes bullshit,” Ramsey wrote at the time. The best Shonen anime series But even though Dragonball: Evolution was a failure, there are many positives to take away from Toriyama's legacy, including his work on Dragon Quest, Chrono Trigger, Dr. Slump, and more. Today, Toriyama is remembered as both a pioneer who helped shonen manga and anime reach their final form and as a JRPG legend. If you want to revisit some of his works, Toonami is planning to organize a marathon in his honor. You can also check out our list of the best shonen anime of all time, on which Dragon Ball is unsurprisingly very present. Kat Bailey is IGN's News Director as well as co-host of Nintendo Voice Chat. Do you have any advice? Send him a DM at @the_katbot.

