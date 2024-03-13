Parks Group fears Bears entertainment district once envisioned for Arlington Heights could come to lakefront instead

A Chicago nonprofit parks advocacy group expressed concerns Tuesday that the Chicago Bears might want to build not only a new lakefront stadium, but also the entertainment district that the NFL franchise had built. plans to build in Arlington Heights.

Brian Ernst/Sun-Times

A Chicago parks advocacy group expressed concern Tuesday that the Bears might instead bring the entertainment district they envisioned for Arlington Heights to Chicago's lakefront.

Officials with Friends of the Parks, which successfully fended off filmmaker George Lucas' attempt to build a lakeside museum in 2016, said they were frustrated by the apparent urgency of the Bears' new plan, which calls for a domed stadium south of Soldier Field on the field. Lucas site condemned. The latest plan unveiled Monday by the NFL franchise comes about a year after purchasing the Arlington Park property, where the team earlier unveiled plans for a $5 billion mixed-use district.

The Bears have repeatedly prioritized commercial development in conjunction with a new stadium, prompting them to purchase and raze land in Arlington Heights, according to the nonprofit group's statement released Tuesday afternoon. Ted Phillips, former president and CEO of the Bears, spoke of transforming the 326 acres into a wonderful entertainment district open 365 days a year. What new entertainment district are they imagining at the lake?

A Bears spokesperson Tuesday referred to the statement released Monday by the new team's president and CEO, Kevin Warren, in which he said the club had committed to contributing more than $2 billion dollars in private funds to build a stadium and improve open spaces in Chicago, but more details will be released when plans are finalized.

The future Chicago Bears stadium will bring a transformative opportunity to our region by boosting the economy, creating jobs, facilitating mega-events and generating millions in tax revenue, Warren said.

At a meeting at John Hersey High School in September 2022, Phillips, then the team's president, and George McCaskey revealed an artist's renderings for a mixed-use, transit-oriented neighborhood in Arlington Park, which could include restaurants, stores, offices, a hotel, a performance venue, a fitness center, townhomes and multifamily housing, parks and open space. This 206-acre parcel to the south and east would lead to a 120-acre stadium district to the north and west.

An artist's rendering shows the view from the proposed Chicago Bears stadium at Arlington Park, looking east over a green, mixed-use central district, with downtown Chicago in the distance.

Courtesy of Chicago Bears

Friends of the Parks, which has fought to keep Chicago's lakefront open, clear and free of private development since the 1970s, said plans to build a new stadium on Soldier Field's south parking lot would require a significant public investment and could profoundly affect the environment. and figurative landscape of the city and its neighborhoods.

Instead, the group suggested the Bears consider alternative locations more suitable for development, such as the former Michael Reese Hospital site just to the south in Bronzeville.

Friends of the Parks sued the City of Chicago and the Chicago Park District in November 2014 over plans to build the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art south of Soldier Field. They argued that a private museum had violated the public trust doctrine which favors the public welfare over private interests, and that building the museum east of Lake Shore Drive would have violated the ordinance The city's Lakeshore Protection Authority, which ensures that lakefront parks are dedicated to public purposes. .

Blocked Friends of the Parks filmmaker George Lucas plans to build a museum on the south parking lot of Soldier Field in 2016. The same site is now being considered by the Chicago Bears for a new stadium.

Brian Ernst/Sun-Times

A federal judge refused to dismiss the case, and Lucas abandoned the Chicago museum and decided to build it in Los Angeles. The building is currently under construction next to the LA Memorial Coliseum and is expected to open in 2025.

The Friends said they don't want the Bears to leave Chicago and look forward to speaking with team officials.

We hope the Bears will show more vision and patience, the parks group said. Instead of picking up the ball and going home, we urge them to roll the ball with stakeholders to find a way to stay home in a location that preserves our lakefront open, clear, and free and is a boon for the development of the neighborhood.