The mother of Star Wars child actor Jake Lloyd is providing an update on his health and rehabilitation after he underwent a psychiatric break that led to a diagnosis of schizophrenia.

The mother of Star Wars star Jake Lloyd has revealed that her son is now in a mental health facility, years after being diagnosed with schizophrenia following his role in 1999's The Phantom Menace.

“He didn’t tell us he was hearing voices at that time. But he was. When they finally told him, it completely sent him into an even worse depression,” his mother Lisa said in a new interview with Scripps News.

Lloyd, now 35, said in a 2012 interview that the role he played when he was 10 made his youth hell because he was bullied by others children. His last acting credit was in 2005, according to IMDB.com.

Three years later, Lloyd was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and anosognosia, an illness that left him in denial about his initial diagnosis.

Jake Lloyd is seen with his mother Lisa and sister Madison, who died in 2018 at the age of 26.

Lloyd gained worldwide fame for his role as Anakin Skywalker in the 1999 film.

In 2015, he was sentenced to 10 months in prison after leading sheriff's deputies in South Carolina on a high-speed chase.

In 2018, his sister Madison, who was an extra in The Phantom Menace, died in her sleep at age 26. “He just couldn’t handle it. He didn’t know how to treat it,” Lisa said.

However, things took a new dark turn in March 2023.

Lisa said she was in a car with her son after buying food from McDonald's.

“He said he wanted to turn the car off. And he stopped the car in the middle of the three lanes, and we were in the middle lane. There was a lot of yelling and screaming,” she said.

“The police arrived on scene and asked Jake a few questions. He was talking to them, but none of it made any sense. It was just word salad,” Lisa said, adding that the next day he began treatment.

The Jingle All the Way star underwent outpatient treatment in an 18-month program at a psychiatric hospital. According to his mother, Lloyd has eight months left and he is progressing well.

“He has better relationships with people and is becoming a little more social, which is really nice,” Lisa said.

Lloyd is seen in the DMV photo (left) and booking photo (right) from his 2015 arrest in South Carolina. He spent 10 months in jail without posting bail before being transferred to a psychiatric facility with a diagnosis of schizophrenia.

When Lloyd received the initial diagnosis, Lisa said he wouldn't take medication or see a therapist because he didn't think there was anything wrong with him.

Contrary to speculation, Lisa also said that Lloyd remains a huge fan of the franchise.

“He loves all the new Star Wars stuff. People think Jake hates Star Wars. He likes that. Jake loved shooting Star Wars. He had so much fun,” she said.

For his last birthday, he received an Ahsoka figurine as a gift.

Lisa described protecting her son from negative reactions by forbidding him from going online.

“Everyone makes a big deal out of it. And it's kind of annoying to me because Jake was a little kid when this came out, and he didn't really feel any of that because I didn't let him tune in.

“He was riding his bike outside and playing with his friends. He did not know it. He didn't care.

She said her son's decision to leave acting was more due to the stress of his parents' divorce and a general lack of enthusiasm.

The Phantom Menace will be released in theaters in May to celebrate the film's 25th anniversary.

Lloyd was cast in the film, one of the most anticipated of all time, at the age of six, after starring in the 1996 Christmas classic Jingle All The Way, alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.

However, after Star Wars, his acting career basically ended overnight. His last film credit was in the 2001 sports drama Madison.

In a 2012 interview, Lloyd said he decided to quit acting due to cruel bullying at school and destroyed all his Star Wars memorabilia.

After leaving Hollywood for Chicago and studying film at Columbia College, Lloyd dropped out after only one semester.

Police were called to his mother's home in Indianapolis in March 2015 for an assault complaint. She said he argued with her and hit her, but declined to press charges, saying he suffered from mental illness.