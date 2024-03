Gina Carano signs with Straightwire Entertainment Group for direction

EXCLUSIVE: Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, dead Pool) signed with Straightwire Entertainment Group for management. Carano began her career as a mixed martial artist who made her film debut in Steven Soderbergh's action film. Unhinged in 2011. She starred alongside Antonio Banderas, Micheal Douglas, Michael Fassbender and Channing Tatum as Mallory Kane, a black ops agent who is betrayed by her employers and targeted for assassination as part of a conspiracy . Her performance earned her a Critics Choice Awards nomination for Best Actress in a Drama. She continued with Fast & Furious 6 directed by Justin Lin, where she plays DSS agent Riley Hicks and dead Pool alongside Ryan Reynolds in 2016. On the television side, Carano starred in Lucasfilm Star Wars spin-off television series The Mandalorian where she played bounty hunter Cara Dune for two seasons. In early 2021, Lucasfilm stated that there were no plans for Carano to return to the series in the future due to a series of controversial tweets, in which she compared the current divided political climate in the United States to the Nazi Germany. Last month, the actress sued Disney and Lucasfilm, asking Disney and Lucasfilm to be held accountable for their “actions of intimidation, discrimination and retaliation – actions that inflicted not only significant emotional harm , but also millions of dollars in lost revenue. Since its release from The Mandalorian, she worked with The Daily Wire on Terror on the prairie (2022) alongside Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis and with Breitbart TV on My hunter son facing Laurence Fox and John James. She also starred in Madness in the method (2019) starring Jaime Camil, Vinnie Jones, Danny Trejo, Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith. Carano currently has several film and television projects in the works, including plans to make her directorial debut. “Rob Weston is the English gentleman who remains calm in any environment and has extensive knowledge of this industry, as well as a truly unique and keen eye for art and storytelling. I feel relieved to hit the refresh button on signing with Rob and I am more ambitious than ever in this new chapter of my life and career,” Carano told Deadline. “We're already actively working on a new TV series that I'm excited about, which is unlike anything I've done before, and which is actively attracting creatives from all over who are excited to collaborate,” he said. she adds. “Gina Carano is not only an exceptional talent but also a wonderful human being and we are thrilled to join her in the next chapter of her career,” added Robert Weston, CEO of Straightwire Entertainment Group.

