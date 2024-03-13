Days after alliance, actor Sarathkumar merges his party with BJP





The entry of Sarathkumar, belonging to the powerful Nadar community, could help the BJP. Chennai: Veteran actor R Sarathkumar has merged his All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) party with the BJP in Tamil Nadu, days after entering into an alliance with it. The merger took place at his old office in Chennai during the visit of BJP leader Annamalai. “I took this decision after so much soul-searching. I was apprehensive about what my executives would say. I am happy that they were persuaded. Instead of seeking an alliance and demanding seats, I thought why not to offer my full support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Mr Sarathkumar told NDTV. The 69-year-old was appointed as a Rajya Sabha MP by the DMK in 2001. After a stint in the AIADMK, he launched his own party, the AISMK, in 2007. In 2011, he was elected MP from Tenkasi assembly constituency in alliance. with the AIADMK. Welcoming him to the party, Mr. Annamalai said, “Sarathkumar would now have a national role in mainstream politics.” The arrival of Mr. Sarathkumar, from the powerful Nadar community, could help the BJP garner support from the community, especially in the southern districts. Some say it is a double-edged sword and his decision could also backfire on the Dravidian heart. This development sparked mixed reactions within his party. In a video that NDTV cannot independently verify, a teary-eyed woman said: “It's hard to believe but I would accept Sarathkumar's decision.” Another man literally abused the political actor and was chased away. The BJP, which has less than 3 per cent of votes in Tamil Nadu, is yet to find a major ally after the AIADMK's exit. So far, only GK Vasan's TMC has joined hands. The party is in talks with PMK and late actor Vijayakanth's DMDK.

