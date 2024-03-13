Entertainment
8 Ways to Enjoy St. Patrick's Day Weekend in Lake and Sumter Counties
Centuries have passed since St. Patrick left this world and green beer became a novelty, but in the meantime, the legendary snake-banishing saint has inspired an annual festive tradition, which people of all ages and backgrounds horizons eagerly await.
This year, St. Patrick's Day falls on a Sunday, making it easier for the Irish and the Irish at heart to celebrate St. Patrick's Day throughout the weekend at events in Lake and Sumter counties.
Whether you want to drink Guinness until you're green in the gills or just want to take the kids for some family fun, there are a wide variety of local events that help bring out the wild rose of Ireland that lies dormant in each of us.
Lake Sumter Landing St. Patrick's Day Festival
Start your St. Patty's weekend a little early Thursday and Friday at Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages. Free outdoor live entertainment includes Steel City Rovers (energetic Irish folk, rock and bluegrass) on Thursdays plus Cleghorn (a mixture of styles with Celtic sounds) and The Byrne Brothers on Friday, a band from Donegal, Ireland, a multi-award-winning family group featuring Irish dancers currently taking the American Irish scene by storm.
Other performers include stilt walkers, pipers, We Flip, Clown Alley No. 179, Sounds of Scotland and more. If you are not dining at one of the landing restaurants, snacks and food will be provided by Curbside Cuisine, Island Fin. Poke, The Kettle Corn Cabin, Bobalous BBQ, HoleLottaDonuts, Hadley Family Concessions, Oh My Dogs, Kona Ice and Heavenly Soft Pretzels. Plus, shopaholics who don't drink alcohol can enjoy some retail therapy at an on-site seller's market. Complete program at thevillagesentertainment.com.
Shamrockin' Craft Beer and BBQ Festival
Ireland meets Central Florida in downtown Leesburg this weekend. A sprawling, wiley festival presented by the Firefighter Charity of Central Florida and McCrackens Irish Pub, the Shamrockin' Craft BBQ & Beer Festival invites attendees to enjoy barbecue fare, beer, wine and more on the square from the town of Leesburg.
Or, listen to live bands on two stages at the street party in historic downtown Leesburg, starting at 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday, followed by food, beer and wine tastings. Attendees can sample more than 30 beers and wines, as well as more than 40 pieces of food from local restaurants, competing in barbecue and chili. competitions.
For families avoiding the rowdiness, wholesome entertainment can be enjoyed in the Shenanigans area. Compete in a cornhole tournament or, for something weirder NSFW, you can lean on Micro Wrestlers in a Leprechaun Wrestling bout. The profits go to Central Florida Firefighters Charity. Details: shamrockinfest.com.
St. Patrick's Day weekend block party in Tavares
The seaplane city goes green Saturday through Sunday for the Irish-American holiday weekend with festivities organized by Bru Tap House. Bands include Party Pete (all weekend), The Longest Hall from 7pm to 10pm on Saturday and The Tipsy Sparrows from 4pm to 7pm on Sunday. Irish-style craft beers and beers will be served at Bru Tap, and Irish-themed cocktails can be purchased at Crafted Concoctions. Find the party at 143 E. Main St., Tavares. Details: 352-508-9321.
Mount Dora Spring Arts and Crafts Festival
If you're in the mood for arts and crafts, the quaint and historic streets of downtown Mount Dora will be filled with an eclectic array of artwork and handmade items from approximately 200 exhibitors. Formerly known as the Mount Dora Antique Show, the annual event began in conjunction with the Antique Boat Show on the shores of Lake Dora in March. When the boat event was moved to nearby Tavares, the event morphed into Spring Collectibles and Crafts. To show. Today, the event does not include any antique or antique dealers. It features all the handicrafts and original artwork.
Attendees can avoid parking problems by heading to a parking lot where a shuttle will transport festival-goers free of charge to the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Highland Street in Mount Dora. Details: mountdoraspringfest.com.
St. Patrick's Day Oddities Market
Luck of the Irish meets twisted and macabre luck at St. Patrick's DayOddities Market, an upbeat and friendly event taking place throughout Central Florida. Matt Gray's Market combines the scary, the kitsch, the mysterious, the beautiful and the hilarious, and vendors are curated for all ages.
Attendees can browse more than 70 vendors selling taxidermy and bone art, specimens, pop culture trinkets, souvenirs, witchy items and much more. Also expect live music and food vendors. Held Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at Lake Square Mall, 10401 US 441, Leesburg. Details: 352-875-4224.
Clover Walk
Explore the St. Patrick's Day-themed Shamrock Ride at Lil' Bit of Life Farms. In its second year, the annual event includes pony rides, miniature horse grooming, barrel train rides and roasting your own hot dog. Take the kids on a treasure hunt and keep an eye out for lucky horseshoes scattered around the farm, redeemable for a sweet surprise. On Sunday, the fun takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lil' Bit of Life is located at 2920 Robie Ave., Mount Dora. Details: lilbitoflife.com.
Crystal River St. Patrick's Day Dog Parade
The annual parade of dogs (and people) in the town square follows the path through town, turns around, and returns through the town square. Observers can watch the parade from the pump house or anywhere along the Cross Town Trail. The parade will be followed by a best-dressed pet competition for large and small categories. Prizes will be awarded to the winners. The fun starts at noon Sunday at 559 N. Citrus Ave., Crystal River. Details: .facebook.com/CityofCrystalRiver.
St. Patrick's Day Party at Wolfhound Irish Pub
Celebrate St. Patty's Day with Yocky and his humans at Wolfhound Irish Pub. Festivities include karaoke, yard games, live bagpipes and fiddlers, a special St. Patrick's Day menu and even a glamorous photo shoot with Yocky himself. Held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at 16909 High Grove Blvd., Clermont. Details: 352-717-1008.
St. Patrick's Day Celebration in Spanish Springs
The Villages' Mediterranean-style plaza in Spanish Springs will abandon its Andalusian roots for the luck of the Irish this St. Patrick's Day. The free festival will feature live performances from the Sounds of Scotland and the Byrne Brothers, who also performed a few days earlier at the Lake Sumter party. Dad Tommy Byrne leads the orchestra and guitar act, and his sons, Luca, Finn and Dempsey, play various folk instruments, including bagpipes.
Kettle Corn Cabin, Hadley Family Concessions, Heavenly Soft Pretzels, Bobalous BBQ, Oh My Dogs, Lees Famous Burgers and Island Fin Cafe will feed hungry partygoers. This all happens Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1120 Main St., The Villages. Details: thevillagesentertainment.com/special-events.
