Lenny Kravitz receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame 102.3 KRMG





HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — The Hollywood Walk of Fame let love reign Tuesday, awarding singer Lenny Kravitz the 2,774th star since the venue was founded on Hollywood Boulevard in 1961. >> Read more trending news Kravitz received this honor with his daughter, Zo Kravitz, by his side, KTLA-TV reported. Also in attendance was actor Denzel Washington, who, along with Zo Kravitz, was a guest speaker at the ceremony. I used to walk these streets because the action and courage that I lacked in New York could be found here in Hollywood, Kravitz told the audience, according to KTTV. As a teenager, I spent a lot of time walking down Hollywood Boulevard and seeing the names of all my idols. I never dreamed of having a star. Usually I was just looking for a place to sleep. But I dreamed of making the music I wanted and doing my own thing. Seeing my name, Lenny Kravitz, permanently engraved on the same street I was walking down is a surreal and indescribable feeling. Kravitz paid tribute to his mother, the late Roxie Roker, who starred in the television series The Jeffersons in the 1970s; and Marla Gibbs, who also appeared in the Norman comedy Lear. He also thanked his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet. The couple married in 1987 and separated four years later, according to People. Despite their divorce in 1993, they remained good friends, according to the magazine. You played a major role in my discovery as both an artist and a human being, Kravitz said. Zo Kravitz attended the ceremony with her boyfriend, Channing Tatum. She joked that being the singer's daughter was one of the great adventures of my life. In many ways we grew up together, knowing that her father was 24 when she was born to him and Bonet. We've been through a lot. We saw a lot of them. I've seen a lot of them. I've seen you change in the most beautiful ways, I've seen the way you've stayed the same in the most important ways, young Kravitz said. I saw the way you show up, take care of the people you love. I've seen your incredible dedication to your art, but most importantly, I've seen it through your shirts. According to my dad, if it doesn't expose your nipples, it's not a shirt. Kravitz had two hits in the top 10 of Hot 100 Billboards — It Aint Over Til Its Over, which peaked at number 2 in 1991; and Again, which reached #8 in late 2000 and early 2001. Kravitz is also known for the songs Fly Away, Let Love Rule, American Woman and Mr. Cab Driver. With this star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Lenny Kravitz's contributions to the entertainment industry will forever be immortalized and celebrated. This is a testament to his exceptional talent, dedication and significant impact on popular culture, Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said in A declaration. Lenny continues to inspire aspiring musicians and artists, and this recognition from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is truly well deserved. Latest Entertainment & Celebrity News: Cox Media Group 2024

