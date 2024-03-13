Three Bollywood films to discover — The Midwood Argus

By ABDUAL ASHRAF

Growing up in a desi family, besides all the delicious and spicy foods we eat, one thing many of us Midwood South Asians share in common is our love for Bollywood movies that we've been watching since we were we're small.

Shahrukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan are household names for us. But if you're not too into Bollywood yet or are looking for something new to experience, try the following films.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) is one of my personal favorites. This film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. It's a perfect blend of emotion and humor, with tunes that are sure to stick in your head for a while. The film is nearly three hours long and may be too much for some, but those willing to commit will find every minute worth it. The dance scene featuring the song Balam Pichkari is pure entertainment. The song itself is so catchy that I found myself almost out of my seat dancing.

The story follows a group of students who go in search of adventure away from their boring school lives and go hiking in the Himalayas. Along the way, outgoing and adventurous Bunny (Kapoor) falls in love with shy student Naina (Padukone).

Bunny dreams of traveling the world to pursue his career as a photographer, and when a sudden job offer comes his way, he packs his bags and leaves India. Naina is upset because she never got the chance to tell Bunny how she really felt, quickly introducing us to Kabira's heartbreaking song.

Years later, a friend's wedding calls Bunny back to India to surprise his friends, but his best friend has turned against him and Naina is afraid of falling in love with him again because of their past.

This movie was a rollercoaster of emotions as it deals with the difficulty of choosing between your dream career and your love life. Perhaps its greatest strength lies in its ability to trap the viewer. In fact, I didn't even realize that I had spent almost two hours because the plot was so interesting!

If you're a fan of a more action-packed movie with lots of fight scenes, then I highly recommend this. Heropanti (2014). Actor Tiger Shroff's elite athletic abilities, stunts and flair coupled with Kriti Sanon's charismatic personality add a captivating twist to the story.

When Dimpy's (Sanon) sister, Renu (Sandeepa Dhar), runs away with her true love, Rakesh (Dev Sharma), her powerful and abusive father kidnaps Rakesh's friends and keeps them in a warehouse in an attempt to bring them to disclose Rakesh. Or. However, the stubborn Bablu (Shroff) fights back against the goons and his captor, encouraging his friends to do the same.

The search for Renu and Rakesh continues across India and presents many exciting scenes. Meanwhile, Bablu finds himself falling more and more in love with Dimpy. However, considering the circumstances surrounding Renu, marrying Dimpy is a bit of a challenge.

While this tantalizing film is engaging and has tons of action-packed moments, it can be somewhat predictable for people familiar with the genre. Nevertheless, Heropanti remains a terrific choice as an introduction to Bollywood.

A film with a very different tone, Half Girlfriend (2017) This is the very first movie in which I cried puddles of tears. Madhav (Arjun Kapoor) and Riya (Shraddha Kapoor) were a dynamic duo in this film, both perfectly contrasting each other's characters.

Madhav is a guy who never gives up and becomes obsessed with Riya. His dreams are to bring change to his struggling community in Simrao, Bihar. Riya is a singer and dreams of moving to New York and performing under the bright lights. Madhav confesses his love to Riya but she doesn't want to be in a relationship so she agrees to be his half-girlfriend instead.

Later in the film, Madhav's organization is funded by Bill Gates after Madhav raises awareness about his village's struggles and he has to give a speech at a school run by his mother. However, during this speech, a student hands Madhav a note from Riya telling him that she has blood cancer and only has a few months to live.

Riya disappears, wanting to enjoy the world one last time, and begs Madhav not to go looking for her. But Madhav refuses to give up and travels around New York, checking out bars, hoping to find her there.

Of course, this film is not Kuch Kuch Hota Haibut it remains an excellent choice if you ever want to explore the Bollywood genre a little more.

And there you have it: three impeccable episodes in the world of Bollywood cinema. Each will make you want to discover more of this explosive, humorous and heartbreaking genre.