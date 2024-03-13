Entertainment
Three Bollywood films to discover — The Midwood Argus
By ABDUAL ASHRAF
Growing up in a desi family, besides all the delicious and spicy foods we eat, one thing many of us Midwood South Asians share in common is our love for Bollywood movies that we've been watching since we were we're small.
Shahrukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan are household names for us. But if you're not too into Bollywood yet or are looking for something new to experience, try the following films.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) is one of my personal favorites. This film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. It's a perfect blend of emotion and humor, with tunes that are sure to stick in your head for a while. The film is nearly three hours long and may be too much for some, but those willing to commit will find every minute worth it. The dance scene featuring the song Balam Pichkari is pure entertainment. The song itself is so catchy that I found myself almost out of my seat dancing.
The story follows a group of students who go in search of adventure away from their boring school lives and go hiking in the Himalayas. Along the way, outgoing and adventurous Bunny (Kapoor) falls in love with shy student Naina (Padukone).
Bunny dreams of traveling the world to pursue his career as a photographer, and when a sudden job offer comes his way, he packs his bags and leaves India. Naina is upset because she never got the chance to tell Bunny how she really felt, quickly introducing us to Kabira's heartbreaking song.
Years later, a friend's wedding calls Bunny back to India to surprise his friends, but his best friend has turned against him and Naina is afraid of falling in love with him again because of their past.
This movie was a rollercoaster of emotions as it deals with the difficulty of choosing between your dream career and your love life. Perhaps its greatest strength lies in its ability to trap the viewer. In fact, I didn't even realize that I had spent almost two hours because the plot was so interesting!
If you're a fan of a more action-packed movie with lots of fight scenes, then I highly recommend this. Heropanti (2014). Actor Tiger Shroff's elite athletic abilities, stunts and flair coupled with Kriti Sanon's charismatic personality add a captivating twist to the story.
When Dimpy's (Sanon) sister, Renu (Sandeepa Dhar), runs away with her true love, Rakesh (Dev Sharma), her powerful and abusive father kidnaps Rakesh's friends and keeps them in a warehouse in an attempt to bring them to disclose Rakesh. Or. However, the stubborn Bablu (Shroff) fights back against the goons and his captor, encouraging his friends to do the same.
The search for Renu and Rakesh continues across India and presents many exciting scenes. Meanwhile, Bablu finds himself falling more and more in love with Dimpy. However, considering the circumstances surrounding Renu, marrying Dimpy is a bit of a challenge.
While this tantalizing film is engaging and has tons of action-packed moments, it can be somewhat predictable for people familiar with the genre. Nevertheless, Heropanti remains a terrific choice as an introduction to Bollywood.
A film with a very different tone, Half Girlfriend (2017) This is the very first movie in which I cried puddles of tears. Madhav (Arjun Kapoor) and Riya (Shraddha Kapoor) were a dynamic duo in this film, both perfectly contrasting each other's characters.
Madhav is a guy who never gives up and becomes obsessed with Riya. His dreams are to bring change to his struggling community in Simrao, Bihar. Riya is a singer and dreams of moving to New York and performing under the bright lights. Madhav confesses his love to Riya but she doesn't want to be in a relationship so she agrees to be his half-girlfriend instead.
Later in the film, Madhav's organization is funded by Bill Gates after Madhav raises awareness about his village's struggles and he has to give a speech at a school run by his mother. However, during this speech, a student hands Madhav a note from Riya telling him that she has blood cancer and only has a few months to live.
Riya disappears, wanting to enjoy the world one last time, and begs Madhav not to go looking for her. But Madhav refuses to give up and travels around New York, checking out bars, hoping to find her there.
Of course, this film is not Kuch Kuch Hota Haibut it remains an excellent choice if you ever want to explore the Bollywood genre a little more.
And there you have it: three impeccable episodes in the world of Bollywood cinema. Each will make you want to discover more of this explosive, humorous and heartbreaking genre.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.midwoodargus.com/blog/2024/3/11/bollywood
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Three Bollywood films to discover — The Midwood Argus
- Sycamores beat Aces in Valley opener
- Anya Taylor-Joy's mermaid dress was one of the best fashion moments at the 2024 Oscars
- Trump, Biden secure 2024 presidential nominationsExBulletin
- Introducing Gus Miftah: Famous Cleric Consolidating Prabowo-Gibrans Victory
- UK bans puberty blockers for minors
- The United States will send $300 million in weapons to Ukraine
- What is the Universal Studios City Walk?
- Government to release prisoners 60 days early
- China pushes for the Sinicization of Islam in Xinjiang as Ramadan approaches Radio Free Asia
- Lenny Kravitz receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame 102.3 KRMG
- Highlights of World Table Tennis Singapore Smash 2024-Xinhua