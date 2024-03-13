Lenny Kravitz receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star





article Singer and actor Lenny Kravitz received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday. “I used to walk these streets because the action and courage that I lacked in New York was here in Hollywood,” Kravitz told the crowd gathered for the ceremony in front of the Capitol Records Tower. “When I was a teenager, I spent a lot of time walking down Hollywood Boulevard and seeing the names of all my idols. Kravitz is credited with reinventing rock n' roll in the 1990s and beyond. He has won four Grammys and received nine nominations in total. “I never dreamed of having a star. Usually I was just looking for a place to sleep. But I dreamed of making the music I wanted and doing my own thing. Seeing my name, Lenny Kravitz, engraved constantly on the same street. I used to walk, it's a surreal and indescribable feeling.” Oscar winner Denzel Washington and Kravitz's actress daughter Zoë Kravitz joined him to speak at the ceremony. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Zo Kravitz (L) and Denzel Washington (R) pose with Lenny Kravitz (C) during his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on March 12, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) Washington said he has known Kravitz for 30 years. “God blessed him with incredible talent, but even more blessed him with an incredible heart,” Washington said. “…We are brothers. I love Lenny Kravitz. I love Lenny Kravitz like I have loved no other brother in my life.” SUGGESTED: Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are reportedly engaged Kravitz was born on May 26, 1964, in New York and was named after his father's younger brother, Leonard Kravitz, who was killed during the Korean War in 1951 while suppressing a Chinese attack and saving most of his platoon. He and his family moved to Southern California when he was 10 years old. He pursued his musical aspirations by singing with the California Boys Choir. Kravitz released his debut album, “Let Love Rule,” in 1989. It was certified gold by the trade group Recording Industry Association of America after selling more than 500,000 copies. He received his first Grammy Award nominations in 1994 for Best Rock Song for the single “Are You Gonna Go My Way” and for Best Rock Solo Vocal Performance for a track from the album of the same name. Kravitz received another Grammy nomination for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance in 1996 for “Rock and Roll is Dead”. He won the first of a record four Grammys for male rock vocal performance in 1999 for “Fly Away.” He also won each of the next three years for “American Woman,” “Again” and “Dig In.” He is one of the 2024 nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Kravitz's 12th studio album, “Blue Electric Light,” is scheduled for release on May 24. It's his first since “Raise Vibration”, released in 2018. He is scheduled to begin a 13-country European concert tour in June 2024 in Hamburg, Germany. Kravitz's acting credits include “The Hunger Games” and its sequel, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” “The Butler” and “Precious.”

