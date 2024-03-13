Sexism: the key songs of Bollywood – Goldsmiths Research Online





Amin Choudhury, Arshia. 2020. Sexism: the key songs of Bollywood. IAHRW International Journal of Social Sciences, 8(4-6), pp. 223-228. ISSN2347-3797

[Article] No full text available

Text



Sexism_Bollywood's_item_songs.pdf

– Published version Permissions: administrator access only Download (475 KB) Summary or description The aim of the present study was to examine sexist lyrics in the most popular Bollywood songs. Patriarchy and sexism are reinforced by cultural practices, which then affect mainstream cinema and song. These move forward to influence the audiences who consume them. Songs are particularly interesting because they do not require visual support for consumption and can be unintentionally consumed in public places and on the radio. Some songs are also more popular than their parent films, and item songs are a very common genre of songs in India. These songs not only visually depict women as the product of the male gaze, but also contain lyrics that are both overtly and covertly predominantly sexist. A list of the most popular Bollywood songs was prepared and the English translation of these songs was obtained from 3 different websites (www.bollynook.com, www.filmyquotes.com, www.bollymeaning.com). Thematic analysis was used for data interpretation. Patterns related to sexism were identified, and “stalking,” “sexualization,” “objectification,” and “gender stereotyping” were the four themes derived from sexist lyrics. Item Type:

Article Further information: 2020 Indian Health, Research and Welfare Association Keywords: sexism, item songs, Bollywood, criminal harassment, sexualization, objectification, stereotypical representation of gender Departments, Centers and Research Units: Social, Therapeutic and Community Engagement (STaCS) Appointment: Date Event June 2020 Published Item ID: 35414 Deposit date : March 12, 2024 3:13 p.m. Last modification : March 12, 2024 3:13 p.m. Peer Reviewed: Yes, this version has been peer-reviewed. URI: https://research.gold.ac.uk/id/eprint/35414

Show statistics for this item… Edit Record (Login Required)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://research.gold.ac.uk/id/eprint/35414 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos