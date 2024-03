By Candlelight: The Best of Bollywood and Tollywood on Ropes – Toronto

By candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring venues like never before seen in Toronto. Buy your tickets now to experience Bollywood and Tollywood music on strings at the Paradise Theater under the soft glow of candles. General informations

Location: Paradis Theater

Dates and times: select your dates/times directly in the ticket selector

Duration: 60 minutes (doors open 45 minutes before start time and late entries are not permitted)

Age requirement: 8 years or older. Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult

Accessibility: this place is accessible to people with reduced mobility

Check out the FAQ for this event here

Seats are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis in each area

If you would like to book a private concert (min 15+ people), please click here

Discover all Candlelight concerts in Toronto

To treat your friends and family to a Candlelight gift card, click here An attempt at a program Tum Hi Ho Aashiqui 2 -Mithoon (2013)

First Nasha Who Jeeta Wohi Sikandar -Jatin-Lalit (1992)

Kal Ho Naa Ho Kal Ho Naa Ho -Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy (2003)

Zara Zara Love is the land of my heart Harris Jayaraj (2001)

I forgot you Anjaana Anjaani – Vishal-Shekhar (2010)

Iktara of Wake up -Amit Trivedi (2009)

The Lord has spoken to me since Rab and Jodi's children – Salim-Sulaiman (2008)

Make Ja Gale Godly Who is it? -Madan Mohan (1964)

You stole my heart Yaadon Ki Baaraat – RD Burman (1973)

Neele Neele Ambar By Kalaakaar -Kalyanji-Anandji (1983)

By Samajavaragamana Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo – Thaman S (2019)

Kesariya of Brahmastra -Pritam (2022)

Kadalalle of Dear comrade -Justin Prabhakaran (2019)

Why this Kolaveri di? Since 3 -Anirudh Ravichander (2011)

Oo Antava de Pushpa – The Ascension – Devi Sri Prasad (2021)

I ho Slumdog Millionaire – AR Rahman (2008) Interpreters Reviews of Candlelight Concerts

Daniel V.: “Absolutely incredible! Exceptional performance by the musicians and great choice of pieces played. I highly recommend it.”

Gabriela G.: “I loved it! From the welcome at the door until the end, it was a great event. Beautiful, intimate, full of energy and happiness.”

Amber B.: “It was a great event with wonderfully talented musicians. I would go back and recommend it to everyone!” Fever seats Questions? Get in touch here About the place Paradise Theater The Paradise Theater is a movie theater located at 1006 Bloor Street West in the Bloorcourt Village neighborhood of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It opened its doors in 1937, closed in 2006, then was… Learn more Get there Paradise Theater 1006c Bloor Street West, Toronto, ON M6H 1M2, Canada, M6H 1M2

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://feverup.com/m/161085 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos