'Star Wars' Child Actor Jake Lloyd's Mother Gives Update on His Health and What Made Him Quit Acting After 'The Phantom Menace'

Jake Lloyd played Anakin Skywalker in 1999 Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace and left the spotlight shortly after the film's release.

In a new interview, Lloyd's mother, Lisa Lloyd, updated the public about her son and dispelled the rumors that were plaguing the world. Star Wars community for many years.

Lisa spoke to Script News and said her son was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2008 after struggling and talking about living in different realities, seeing people with “black eyes” and mentioning having conversations with The daily show host Jon Stewart.

On top of that, Jake appeared to suffer from a neurological condition called anosognosia, which causes the patient to deny their symptoms.

“He didn’t think he needed to take medication because he wasn’t sick,” Lisa said. “He didn’t think he needed to go to the therapist because there was nothing wrong with him.”

In 2015, Jake got into trouble with the law, leading deputies through a multi-county chase that ended in a crash. Lisa hired a lawyer to try to get her son out of jail and went to a medical facility because he was no longer taking medication. However, Lisa learned that the hospital was out of beds and Jake spent 10 months in prison. In 2018, Jake's sister, who appeared as an extra in The Phantom Menacedied of natural causes, which worsened his condition.

Lisa said that in March 2023, Jake suffered “a full-blown psychotic break” when he asked his mother to stop the car in the middle of the street. Jake was then admitted to a mental health rehabilitation center, where he showed improvement during the 10 months he spent there.

Things are so much better that Jake can now watch movies, after watching Wonka recently.

“That was one of the things we couldn't do when he was off his medication: watch movies. He just didn’t have the attention span,” Lisa said.

Lisa also mentioned that Jake is a huge Star Wars fan and I recently watched the Disney+ series Ahsoka. The former child actor received a figurine of the star of the series for his birthday.

“He likes all the new things Star Wars stuff,” she said. “People think Jake hates Star Wars. He likes that.”

Lisa also dispelled the misconception that what led to Jake's mental illness was the negative reaction The Phantom Menace received upon its release.

“It would have happened anyway,” Lisa said, noting Jake's father's side's medical history of schizophrenia. “I think it was genetic. And his psychiatrist also agrees that Jake was going to become schizophrenic.

She continued: “I protected him from backlash. He was riding his bike outside and playing with his friends. He did not know it. He didn't care. Everyone makes a big deal out of it. And it's kind of annoying to me because Jake was a little kid when this came out, and he didn't really feel any of that because I didn't let him tune in.

Lisa also clarified that Jake didn't stop acting out because of Star Wars because “it had to do with our family.” And we were getting divorced.

Even though Lisa doesn't see Jake coming back to Star Wars universe, she remembers that he “loved filming Star Wars. He had a great time.”

Before The Phantom MenaceJake had starred in films like Jingle All the Way alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and Apollo 11. On television, Jake appears in episodes of EAST And The suitor. His last film credits date back to 2001. Madison.