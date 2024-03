Arun Govil reacts to Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Bollywood's Ramayan

Arun Govil became a household name after essaying the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's television series Ramayan. In a interview with Bollywood Spy, Arun spoke about Ranbir Kapoor, who is set to play the role of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan trilogy. Arun called Ranbir a “good actor” and said he was “very cultured” and should be able to do a good job with the role. Read also | Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi to start shooting for Ramayana in March; Yash's Raavan will have an important role in the second part of Ramayana: report Arun Govil shared his views on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Ramayan, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Arun Govil praises Ranbir Kapoor When asked if Ranbir and the upcoming Ramayan trilogy would live up to his iconic show Doordarshan, Arun Govil said, “Woh ho sakta hai ya nahi ho sakta hai woh toh samay batayega. Pehle se kuch nahi ja sakta kisi ke baare. main (Only time can tell whether this will happen or not, I can't say anything in advance). But, as far as Ranbir is concerned, he is a good actor. He is an award-winning actor .” As far as I knew him, he worked very hard, he preserved a lot of culture. His actions are moral, cultured and Sanskriti. Maine dekha hai kayi baar unko (Whatever I know about him, Ranbir is very hard working and he is a very cultured child. He has good moral and cultural values. I have noticed this many times). I'm sure he will try his best. Actors Sunil Lahiri, Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia in a still from TV show Ramayan. About Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan Ramayan would be released as a trilogy. The first part of the film is expected to release in 2025. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, it will reportedly star Sai Pallavi, Yash and Sunny Deol as Sita, Ravan and Hanuman, respectively. According to a recent India Today report, Ranbir will undergo extensive voice training to play the role of Lord Ram in the film, as Nitesh wants Ranbir to sound “different”. India Today quoting a source said that Ranbir has a certain baritone and way of delivering his lines. It's symbolic and even if you closed your eyes, you can recognize a dialogue purely based on Ranbir's voice. In Ramayan, Nitesh wants to make sure that he looks different from the characters he has played in the past. As a versatile actor, he enjoys this process of trying something new. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! Click to follow our WhatsApp channel Your daily dose of celebrity gossip, movies, shows and updates all in one place

