Kiran Rao says she and Aamir Khan started dating after her divorce: Everyone thought it started during Lagaan, which led to Reena's divorce | Bollywood News





When Kiran Rao started dating Aamir Khan, who was previously married to Reena Dutta, on the other hand, faced trolls as many believed that she was somehow responsible for the end of Aamir's first marriage. Aamir and Reena ended their marriage in 2002, a year after the release of Lagaan. Kiran, who worked as an assistant director on Lagaan, worked with Aamir during these years. However, in a recent interview, Kiran clarified that she and Aamir did not have a romantic relationship during Lagaan. She said they started dating when she was helping Ashutosh Gowariker during Swades. Taking to Zoom, she said, “A lot of people think that Aamir and I connected on Lagaan, that is absolutely not the case. Aamir and I met during Swades, he was going to shoot Mangal Pandey at that time. We had just shot a few commercials with Ashutosh Gowariker for Coke and that's when Aamir and I reconnected. 3-4 years after Lagaan. I was not in contact with him. In fact, on Lagaan, I barely spoke to him. I was actually seeing someone else during Lagaan. When Aamir and I started dating in 2004, everyone thought it started when we were shooting for Lagaan and it led to divorce, which wasn't the case. Kiran also revealed that she and Aamir had undergone couples counseling to reduce the clutter in their relationship. She said: “When you marry someone who has been in another relationship, you bring baggage that will affect your relationship. I highly recommend couples counseling. Aamir and I did couples counseling. It becomes a neutral ground where we talk about our needs, about the way we see others and that has been very beneficial to me. It helped that Aamir and I agreed that we both need to be honest with each other, no matter what. Kiran and Aamir Khan were married in 2005. They separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son Azad. Kiran recently released her second directorial project, Laapataa Ladies, co-produced by Aamir. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/kiran-rao-aamir-khan-started-dating-after-his-divorce-everybody-thought-i-was-the-reason-for-divorce-9210483/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos