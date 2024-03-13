Entertainment
'Star Wars' actor Jake Lloyd currently in hospital after full-blown psychotic break
Jake Lloyd, the actor who played young Anakin Skywalker inStar Wars: The Phantom Menace,is currently hospitalized after suffering what his mother described as a “full psychotic break” in March 2023.
While the film recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, the now 35-year-old has been absent from media coverage and has largely stayed out of the spotlight since the film's release.
His mother Lisa gave an exclusive interview to Script Newsabout his son's life after Star Wars,revealing that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia in his 20s, after beginning to experience symptoms while he was in high school.
“Jake started having problems in high school,” Lisa said. He started talking about realities. He didn't know if he was in this reality or a different reality. I didn't really know how to respond to that.
One day, Lisa asked her son if he had finished his homework. And he said, “Well, I don't even know if I should do it.” I don't know what reality I'm in, she said. And I'm like, Well, you're in my reality today, so you have to do your homework.
Lisa also said a doctor suggested he had bipolar disorder and tried numerous medications to help manage his symptoms, but nothing worked.
When he went to college, he told his mother “people were following him” and he also frequently missed classes. He sometimes mentioned seeing people with black eyes staring at him in the street and having late-night conversations with him. Daily show host Jon Stewart through his television.
He didn't tell us he heard voices at that time. But he was, she added.
Lloyd was diagnosed with schizophrenia after dropping out of school, which worsened his mental health. When they finally told him, it completely sent him into an even worse depression. It was really hard.
His condition was exacerbated by a neurological condition called anosognosia, which causes the patient to unconsciously ignore or deny their symptoms.
He didn't think he needed to take medication because he wasn't sick, Lisa said. He didn't think he needed to go to the therapist because there was nothing wrong with him.
He was then jailed for 10 months in 2015 after police said he led them on a multi-county chase before crashing his car while not taking his medication. Lisa wanted him to go to the hospital instead, but discovered there were no beds available.
The “psychotic break” that occurred last year took place while she was driving him home after buying food at McDonald's. He said he wanted to turn off the car. And he stopped the car in the middle of three lanes, and we were in the middle lane, Lisa remembers. There was a lot of yelling and screaming.
Drivers stuck in the middle lane called the police, and when they questioned Lloyd, “nothing” he told them made any sense.
He was then hospitalized and transferred to an inpatient mental health facility. Currently, he is 10 months into an 18-month stay and has shown remarkable signs of improvement.
“He’s doing much better than I expected,” Lisa said. He has better relationships with people and is becoming a little more social, which is really nice. It's a bit like finding old Jake, because he was always incredibly sociable until he became schizophrenic.
She also commented on why he left Hollywood. “People say he quit because of Star Wars. Well, that's not true. It had nothing to do with Star Wars. It had more to do with our family. And we were getting divorced, Lisa explained. Things were unstable and quite difficult. And Jake didn't seem to be having much fun auditioning anymore.
She continued: Jake loved to film Star Wars. He had fun. I wish he would get well enough to be able to do a little something, and I'm sure he might like to do that. He couldn't do it at this point, but you never know how much better he's going to get. So we'll see.
For mental health support and advice:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nme.com/news/film/star-wars-actor-jake-lloyd-currently-in-hospital-after-full-blown-psychotic-break-3600142
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- News agency reports Boris Johnson privately visits sanctioned country
- 'Star Wars' actor Jake Lloyd currently in hospital after full-blown psychotic break
- Kimmel's audience erupts over filthy John Cena-inspired joke about Donald Trump
- Insights into career and family influence
- Aruna retains the African number 1 position in the ITTF rankings
- Giorgio Giangiulio's style rules for men's clothing
- US gives $300 million in weapons to Ukraine even as Pentagon lacks funds to replenish its stockpiles
- Jake Gyllenhaal Recalls His First Moment With White Belt Actor Conor McGregor While Filming Road House
- Kiran Rao says she and Aamir Khan started dating after her divorce: Everyone thought it started during Lagaan, which led to Reena's divorce | Bollywood News
- Six Tigers earn Atlantic Hockey All-Conference honors
- The Best Places to Buy Spring Wedding Guest Dresses
- Biden and Trump secure their parties' presidential nominations