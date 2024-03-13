'Star Wars' actor Jake Lloyd currently in hospital after full-blown psychotic break

Jake Lloyd, the actor who played young Anakin Skywalker inStar Wars: The Phantom Menace,is currently hospitalized after suffering what his mother described as a “full psychotic break” in March 2023.

While the film recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, the now 35-year-old has been absent from media coverage and has largely stayed out of the spotlight since the film's release.

His mother Lisa gave an exclusive interview to Script Newsabout his son's life after Star Wars,revealing that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia in his 20s, after beginning to experience symptoms while he was in high school.

“Jake started having problems in high school,” Lisa said. He started talking about realities. He didn't know if he was in this reality or a different reality. I didn't really know how to respond to that.

One day, Lisa asked her son if he had finished his homework. And he said, “Well, I don't even know if I should do it.” I don't know what reality I'm in, she said. And I'm like, Well, you're in my reality today, so you have to do your homework.

Lisa also said a doctor suggested he had bipolar disorder and tried numerous medications to help manage his symptoms, but nothing worked.

When he went to college, he told his mother “people were following him” and he also frequently missed classes. He sometimes mentioned seeing people with black eyes staring at him in the street and having late-night conversations with him. Daily show host Jon Stewart through his television.

He didn't tell us he heard voices at that time. But he was, she added.

Lloyd was diagnosed with schizophrenia after dropping out of school, which worsened his mental health. When they finally told him, it completely sent him into an even worse depression. It was really hard.

His condition was exacerbated by a neurological condition called anosognosia, which causes the patient to unconsciously ignore or deny their symptoms.

He didn't think he needed to take medication because he wasn't sick, Lisa said. He didn't think he needed to go to the therapist because there was nothing wrong with him.

He was then jailed for 10 months in 2015 after police said he led them on a multi-county chase before crashing his car while not taking his medication. Lisa wanted him to go to the hospital instead, but discovered there were no beds available.

The “psychotic break” that occurred last year took place while she was driving him home after buying food at McDonald's. He said he wanted to turn off the car. And he stopped the car in the middle of three lanes, and we were in the middle lane, Lisa remembers. There was a lot of yelling and screaming.

Drivers stuck in the middle lane called the police, and when they questioned Lloyd, “nothing” he told them made any sense.

He was then hospitalized and transferred to an inpatient mental health facility. Currently, he is 10 months into an 18-month stay and has shown remarkable signs of improvement.

“He’s doing much better than I expected,” Lisa said. He has better relationships with people and is becoming a little more social, which is really nice. It's a bit like finding old Jake, because he was always incredibly sociable until he became schizophrenic.

She also commented on why he left Hollywood. “People say he quit because of Star Wars. Well, that's not true. It had nothing to do with Star Wars. It had more to do with our family. And we were getting divorced, Lisa explained. Things were unstable and quite difficult. And Jake didn't seem to be having much fun auditioning anymore.

She continued: Jake loved to film Star Wars. He had fun. I wish he would get well enough to be able to do a little something, and I'm sure he might like to do that. He couldn't do it at this point, but you never know how much better he's going to get. So we'll see.

