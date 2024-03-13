Somy Ali talks about who she loves in Bollywood today





Somy Ali, who was part of the film industry in the 90s, says it has grown by leaps and bounds. While Somy, who now runs a US-based NGO called No More Tears, loves evergreen films, she also really likes the work of new actors. When I was a kid I loved Mumtazji and Rajesh Khana together (still obsessed) then in the 90s it was Aamir, Shah Rukh, Madhuri Ji, Rekhaji and now it's stagnant Shah Rukh, Rani, Kajol, Deepika and Alia. I saw the movie Animal recently and thought Ranbir was a phenomenal actor. If I closed my eyes and listened to him, he reminded me a lot of Sanju and even looking at him, the way he smoked or his behavior reminded me of playing with Sanju. In fact, I even loved Bobby Deol in the film. He literally scared me, even though he was playing a mute role, which is a huge compliment to him. The girl who played Ranbir's wife (Rashmika Mandana) was so natural and realistic, not to mention extraordinarily beautiful, she says. She adds: But I am a 90 year old soul and I still watch Shree 420, Awara, Mili with Amit and Jayaji, Mera Naam Joker, these are some of my favorites. I also like Anand and Bawarchi. In the recent ones, at least the ones that are new to me, Taapsee is definitely someone I would watch out for, Deepika and Kangana too. I miss Irrfan Khan and it kills me that we lost him so young and I can't get over how many young stars have gone. Piku was amazing, as was Lunch Box. And I have watched Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna at least five times. No one can make me cry like Rani and Shah Rukh or Shah Rukh and Kajol. And how can we forget the talented Hrithik. No one knows how to dance as well as him. Literally, it's like his body parts are robotic. I loved him in Mujhse Dosti Karoge with Kareena and Rani. Ask her if there is a particular role or project that has left a lasting impact on her outlook on life, and she replies: Yes, my role as the wife of an extremely sadistic and violent husband with Om Puriji, was a role I will always play. remember. The script asked me to marry him because even though he was 20 years older than me and I was in love with someone else, my family needed money to exist. Playing an abused victim was difficult because I grew up in that environment and it reminded me of my mother and what she went through, but Omji was so supportive and practiced lines with me. He asked me over and over if I needed a break and if there was anything that was triggering my childhood memories so he could ask the director to improvise to change it. I mean, he was my best character that I could relate to for many reasons. The movie was called Chupp and it was a remake of the remake of Kakaji's movie, which is amazing considering I've wanted to marry him since I was nine years old, as ridiculous as that sounds now. In conclusion, as Irrfan said in one of his films: Life is random and nothing really means anything. Things happen, today we are here and tomorrow we are just a hot dish.

