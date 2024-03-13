Star Wars actor Jake Lloyd in mental health rehab

Jake Lloyd, who starred in the Star Wars franchise as a child actor, is now in a mental rehabilitation center, according to his mother.





In an exclusive interview published with Script News On Monday, Lloyd's mother, Lisa Lloyd, spoke to the outlet about her son, now 35,'s ongoing struggles with mental illness.





She also wanted to share some of the reasons why she is more hopeful today than she has been in years.





Jake appeared in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace child where he played Anakin Skywalker. In later films, Skywalker would become the fearsome villain Darth Vader.





And with the 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace With the release fast approaching, Lisa thought it would be the perfect time to talk about how her son is doing since his time in Star Wars.









Jake started having problems in high school, Lisa told Scripps News, remembering the time she first noticed her son's personality changing. He started talking about realities. He didn't know if he was in this reality or a different reality. I didn't really know how to respond to that.





She added that one day she asked him if he had done his homework and he replied: I don't even know if I should do it. I don't know what reality I'm in.





And I'm like, Well, you're in my reality today, so you have to do your homework, Lisa told the then-teen.





After taking Jake to a doctor, the medical provider said he might have bipolar disorder, she said.





Although she was prescribed several medications to correct the problems, nothing seemed to work, according to Lisa.





As time passed, Jake graduated from high school in 2007 and was excited to begin fall classes at Columbia College Chicago. However, that's when Lisa said things started to change dramatically.









He missed a lot of classes and he was telling me that people were following him, she told the media.





She said her son claimed to see people with black eyes staring at him in public and that sometimes he would strike up conversations late at night with Daily show animate Jon Stewart through his television screen.





He continued to see doctors until he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.





When they finally told him, it completely sent him into an even worse depression, Lisa said in the interview. It was really hard.





She said he refused to take his medication because he didn't think he was sick.





Lisa also recalled a time in 2015 when Jake led deputies on a multi-county chase before wrecking his car. When she tried to find him a lawyer, Jake didn't answer her calls.





She explained how painful the situation was, while describing a time when he called her to tell her he had been shot in his apartment. Lisa then realized that he was hallucinating.





Lisa said Jake is currently about 10 months into an 18-month stay in a mental health rehabilitation center after what she calls a full-blown psychotic break in March 2023 when he turned off his car in the middle of 'a three-lane road and the police were called.





He's doing much better than I expected, she said, adding that he's becoming a little more sociable.





And decades later, Jake is still a fan of the franchise.





He likes all the new things Star Wars stuff, she said. People think Jake hates Star Wars. He likes that.