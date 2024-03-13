Street Photographer Takes Impromptu Portrait of Avatar: The Last Airbender Actor





A street photographer has gone viral with his epic, impromptu portrait of actor Gordon Cormier who plays Avatar Aang in the hit Netflix series. Avatar: The Last Airbender. Photographer and videographer Kien Quan has amassed over 4.9 million followers on TikTok thanks to his dynamic, snapshot portraits of everyday people he encounters on the street in his daily life. However, earlier this month, Quan spotted actor Gordon Cormier on the streets of New York, just days after the photographer watched his TV series. Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix. In a TikTok video, which garnered over 29.6 million views, Quan revealed how he approached Cormier, who plays the main character Avatar Aang in the series, and captured him in a portrait. Quan's photograph shows Cormier in the air on his skateboard. The image was praised by social media users for making Avatar: The Last Airbender The star “looks like a real airbender.” “Usually I'm a TikTok creator filming strangers on the street. I like to tell stories about people through photographs,” says Quan PetaPixel. “That morning I was doing a few shots for my friend as a favor and thought I'd go out and see if I could spot anyone for a video too. “I literally just watched Avatar: The Last Airbender A few days ago. Then my friend spotted Gordon Cormier and said, “Dude, I think it's Avatar Aang!” » A photo session with an avatar After speaking with Cormier and his Netflix representatives, Quan filmed the Avatar: The Last Airbender actor on his Nikon Z8 while performing a trick on his skateboard between interviews. Content creator Mandarinwho was a leading professional dance photographer, called the photoshoot with the actor an “organic process.” In addition to taking Cormier's photos, Quan collaborated with the animator Manthila Airportwho is also a fan of Avatar: The Last Airbenderto help create his video portraits. Quan came up with the idea of ​​animating elements coming out of Cormer into the air in order to pay homage to the character he plays – as well as visually depict the idea of ​​being in his “element” while skateboarding. “I don’t come across celebrities every day with my TikTok videos. There is a fan base with a gigantic emotional connection to Avatar: The Last Airbender and I think that’s why that photo resonated with people,” Quan says. “I think Gordon Cormier also has a huge talent for skateboarding, which made the portrait go viral. It was unexpected for people. “I try to convey the story of the person through my portraits and what their energy is that day. I think that's what made this photo special. “It was also meaningful for me to paint his portrait. Growing up, it was incredibly rare to see famous Asian Americans portrayed in a positive light like they are in Avatar: The Last Airbender. “It meant a lot to me to create this photo and contribute in my own way to the current buzz happening around the show.” Other works by Quan can be seen at Instagram, Tic TacAnd Youtube. Image credits: All photos by Kien Quan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://petapixel.com/2024/03/12/street-photographer-takes-impromptu-portrait-of-avatar-the-last-airbender-actor-gordon-cormier-skateboard/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos