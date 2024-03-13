Deadpool and Wolverine actor asks fans not to spoil the sequel





Karan Soni, who reprises his role as taxi driver Dopinder in Deadpool and Wolverinehope fans don't spoil the movie as the release date gets closer.





Talk to Rant screen at the South by Southwest Film Festival (SXSW), Soni said there were many elements of the story that fans still don't know. “They definitely give him all the resources,” the actor said. “There [are] a lot of surprises and a lot of things that the public doesn't know yet. So I think it will be a fun experience. And I hope people don't spoil it as it gets closer because I think it'll be a fun experience to see all of this. » Related “They want big films”: Disney boss, confident about Deadpool and Wolverine, rejects MCU “fatigue” Bob Iger comments on the decline of superhero films at the box office and why he's confident in the success of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Soni also said that Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool would use his MCU debut to take some shots at his previous work. “It was the first time in the MCU, and it really feels like Ryan is taking advantage of it,” he explained. “But I think it looks good because the MCU itself is in a transition phase. I feel like they're willing to make fun of certain things, and the audience kind of wants that. Ryan is definitely ruining everything – the studio and all that.”

Marvel Boss Was Pleased With Reynolds' Deadpool Diversions Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige was happy to be the butt of several jokes and worked closely with Reynolds and director Shawn Levy. “I had the stage like the day before or whatever, and we walked into the soundstage, and he just appeared next to Hugh Jackman, and I was like, 'I don't know what's going on.' It was very crazy, but he was very nice, very nice,” Soni added. “He came over to say hello to all of us from the original films and all that, and he seemed excited about what was happening.”

Related 'They didn't have the budget': X-Men franchise star rejected Deadpool and Wolverine return An actor from Fox's X-Men film series has declined a return offer for Deadpool & Wolverine. Soni has already explained how Deadpool & Wolverine presented a different story before Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019. “I think it's a little online, so I can [share],” he said. “It was originally a road trip movie where Deadpool tries to save Christmas. So we all go to the North Pole.” The actor also described the MCU version as “top-secret,” with plenty of surprise cameos. “Let’s say a lot of people went to London,” he said, hinting at what’s to come.

Deadpool and Wolverine will be released in theaters worldwide on July 26, 2024. Source: Rant screen Deadpool and Wolverine Wolverine joins the “mercenary with a mouth” in the third installment of the Deadpool film franchise. Release date July 26, 2024 Cast Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Matthew Macfadyen, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Karan Soni Writers Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin Main genre Super hero Franchise Marvel Cinematic Universe Characters by Rob Liefeld, Fabian Nicieza Prequel Deadpool2, Deadpool Producer Kevin Feige, Simon Kinberg Production company Marvel Studios, 21 Laps Entertainment, Maximum Effort, The Walt Disney Company Studio(s) Marvel Studios

