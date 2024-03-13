The Picasso Museum will exhibit the work of Françoise Gilot, his partner who left him

In 1953, French artist Françoise Gilot abandoned Pablo Picasso, her partner of 10 years, father of her two children and titan of the European art world. This required courage: according to Gilot, Picasso, a temperamental man who married twice and had a series of long-term relationships and extramarital affairs, attempted to sabotage his artistic career. apparently, I told him: You don't leave a man like me.

But Gilot did it anyway and is believed to be the only one of his partners to have ever left him. She later wrote a book about their life together, which Picasso repeatedly tried to suppress.

Because of Picasso's anger toward her and the fact that she later moved to the United States, Gilot's work has had a very limited presence in French public collections, said Joanne Snrech, curator of paintings at the Picasso Museum in Paris.

Now the museum aims to change that: it unveiled a new collection on Tuesday that includes a room dedicated to Gilot's work, a first in France, according to the Picasso museum. The goal was to present Gilot as an artist in her own right, not just a companion to Picasso, Snrech said in a telephone interview Tuesday.

It seems absolutely insane that she is known as Picasso's companion and the mother of his children, even though she had an 80-year career, Snrech said.

The room, which is not permanent but should be part of the collection at least until the end of the year, displays 10 paintings by Gilot. Two others are on display in another room focused on Picasso's time in Vallauris, in the south of France, where he and Gilot lived.

The new exhibition comes as momentum builds around Gilot, who died last year in New York at the age of 101, and as museums around the world take steps to re-examine the artists' often underappreciated work women, said Snrech.

Françoise Gilot, famous artist, writer and muse of Picasso, died at 101

As The Washington Post previously reported, Gilot met Picasso in a Paris bistro in 1943. He was 40 years older than her and had already achieved artistic fame. She was a 21-year-old painter who had just left her parents' house and she was fascinated by him, she I will tell it later to Paris Match magazine.

At first, she kept her distance from Picasso: he was invasive and dominant, and she appreciated his freedom, she told Paris Match. But eventually, the couple struck up a relationship that would last for about a decade. They had two children: Claude, who died last year, and Paloma.

But the relationship between Gilot and Picasso was tumultuous, and Gilot described how she had difficulty getting the painter out of bed in the morning when he was in a melancholy mood. I was only happy with him for the first three years, when we didn't live together, Gilot told Paris Match.

In 1953, Gilot left Picasso and moved to Paris and then to the United States. It was no longer tenable for my children or for me, she told Paris Match. After Picasso turned 70, my youth became unbearable for him. He was aggressive and unpleasant, she remembers. I had changed too. I was no longer the discreet peacemaker I once was.

As The Post reported, Gilot said Picasso sought revenge by sabotaging his artistic career, persuading some galleries not to exhibit or sell his paintings. In a interview with Charlie Rose In 2012, Gilot said Picasso had a very sadistic side, although she said he didn't try to destroy me.

Finally, she tells Paris Match, she returns to painting, timidly, opting for a minimalism that is the opposite of her style.

Gilot continued a successful career as a painter in the United States, with his work exhibited at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Museum of Modern Art.

How Good Was Pablo Picasso Really?

Gilot's work spans different formats and artistic disciplines, and although her style evolved several times, she developed a love of color, which she used liberally in her work. She was interested in Greek mythology and thought deeply about how she paints, why she does it and how she does it, Snrech said. She was a true intellectual.

In 1964, Gilot published Life With Picasso, a memoir co-written with American art critic Carlton Lake. Picasso sued three times to block its release. His efforts failed and the book was a commercial success, but this meant that Gilot was rejected and banned from French artistic and cultural circles, Snrech said. She hopes that the opening, 60 years later, of a room in the Picasso Museum dedicated to the artist Gilot, will help to change this.

Although planning for the collection room began before Gilot's death, the artist did not participate because she was in poor health. The Picasso Museum worked with two of Gilot's children to achieve this, Snrech said.

But the paintings, on loan from private collectors, will eventually have to be returned and the room will probably be replaced by another. The museum does not own any work by Gilot.