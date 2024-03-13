“Love is blind” says it’s an experience. Scientists say attraction is more arbitraryExBulletin



Netflix is ​​wrapping up the sixth season of its popular reality TV show Love is blind tomorrow with a highly anticipated reunion show. The show, which bills itself as a “social experiment,” brings together contestants who all seem to believe in the principle that love is not based on physical appearance but rather on a deep, intimate connection with another person .

In the series, men and women “date” for about a week without ever seeing each other. To keep the candidates safe from their potential love matches, they each organize their dates in a separate pod, with a wall separating them. Once their week of “dating” is over, couples can choose to get engaged, after which they can finally see each other.

Despite its wacky premise, the series is a success since the series is the most watched reality show on Netflix in 2023.

The success rate of its dating formula for contestants is also higher than other dating-focused reality shows like The single person Or love island. In six seasons, Love is blind formed eight successful couples, while The single person the franchise has only had six.

Does this mean that love is truly blind? Well, according to anthropologists and psychologists who study attraction, romantic love is based more on unique and distinctive characteristics than just physical attraction.

“Often when we talk about the question ‘is love blind,’ we are actually talking about our tendency to overlook certain qualities in a person when we are in love.” Helen Fisher, biological anthropologist and author of the book “Anatomy of Love”.

But the possible idealization of your partner early in a relationship doesn't mean you can completely ignore physical attraction. It plays an important role in the steps leading to long-term romantic love.



In the fifth season of the series, newly engaged couple Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati start having problems after leaving the “pods”, where the two could not see each other. Chatterjee repeatedly tells other contestants on the show that he is not physically attracted to Vempati.

“I feel like I'm with my aunt or something,” Chatterjee told Jarette Jones, another contestant on the show.

Vempati eventually calls off the engagement after several people, including Chatterjee's mother, tell her she deserves better. Her decision to end the engagement was also influenced by the realization that Chatterjee had made comments about her behind her back. In the season finale, Vempati revealed that she also had reservations about their physical chemistry, since Chatterjee was not someone who was normally her “physical type”.

“I don't blame Shake for not finding me physically attractive or not having that chemistry,” she said during the series' season two finale. “You can’t really blame someone for that.”

That doesn't mean couples have to see each other to develop romantic feelings for each other, Paul Eastwick, a psychology professor at the University of California, Davis, told NPR's Leila Fadel. After all, there are many cases of people having successful relationships without seeing the person first. But people do it desire romantic partners they personally find it physically attractive.

“It can change the way you see someone,” Eastwick said. NPR Morning Edition.



In his own research, Eastwick proposes that there is fourteen fundamental principles necessary for studying close relationships. None of these have to do with physical characteristics, but rather with things like cultural norms, stress reactions, and the opportunities partners have to integrate each other into their lives.

Relationships also rely on the unique partner patterns that are created when two people decide to pursue a relationship.

“Love is idiosyncratic,” Eastwick said. “It’s based on your experience with another person.”

There are signs that physical attraction is changing as the relationship progresses. This change in physical attraction includes couples reporting having less sex as they get older, although this does not mean that both do not find each other physically attractive at all.

“Usually, couples always think their partner is the most attractive person in the room,” Eastwick said. “Because they know it’s their person.”

Couples who married after meeting Love is blind talked about how their relationship changed after they first saw each other.

Cameron Hamilton, who participated in the very first season of Love is blindcalled it a dream to finally meet his fiancée, Lauren Speed ​​Hamilton, for the first time.

“I'm not only in love with her beauty, but also with the person she is,” Hamilton said on the show.

In an interview with Tamron Hall, his current wife, Speed ​​Hamilton, said that this experience helped them keep their emotional connection at the forefront of their relationship.

“The way we met, like we couldn't see each other, so it was all about conversation, we kind of continued that throughout our marriage,” she told Hall .

The two are still together and celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in November 2023.

Speed-Hamilton admitted that before seeing her future husband, she was nervous that she wouldn't find him attractive. However, she was willing to try because of the relationship they had developed before they even saw each other.

“Sometimes the attraction grows,” she says. “There is nothing more attractive than someone who treats you well and loves you right.”

The audio version of this story was produced by Ben Abrams. It was edited by Ashley Westerman.