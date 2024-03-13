Lenny Kravitz honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





ANGELS (KTLA) — Hollywood let love reign and honored Lenny Kravitz on the Walk of Fame Tuesday afternoon. Its star is located in front of the historic Capitol Records Tower. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce awarded Kravitz the 2,774th Walk of Fame star in the recording category. Zo Kravitz and Denzel Washington pose with Lenny Kravitz during his star ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, March 12, 2024. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) The “American Woman” singer received the honor alongside her daughter Zo Kravitz and actor Denzel Washington. Both were guest speakers at the induction ceremony. “We’ve been through a lot. We saw a lot of them. I’ve seen a lot of them,” Zo said in his speech. “I’ve seen you change in the most beautiful ways. I've seen you stay the same in the most important ways. I've seen the way you show up and take care of the people you love. I have seen your incredible dedication to your art. Zo, the musician's only daughter, then took a moment to poke fun at her father. “Your relationship with a knitted shirt is probably the longest, and it works. You make each other better and if it ain't broke, don't fix it. Washington hailed Kravitz as “more than a friend” and “more than a brother.” “We’re twins, but we don’t look alike,” Washington said. After the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce declared March 12 Lenny Kravitz Day in Hollywood, the 59-year-old said a few words. Lenny Kravitz receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images) Kravitz opened up about how he moved to Los Angeles from New York when he was 11 and how the city meant so much to him. “I am forever grateful to everyone who took the time to be here today, but I am especially honored to see the people who have watched me grow into an artist,” Kravitz said. “There is nothing that keeps me more grounded than seeing the people who have been on this journey with me for all these decades,” he continued. “For everyone here who fueled my dream…he’s our star. Thank you all for this and let love reign. Others in attendance were Zo's beau Channing Tatum, Verndine White and Evan Ross.

