Entertainment
Taylor Swift and Disney+ production on Hollywood Sign scrapped after nearby residents express outrage
A Taylor Swift and Disney+ production scheduled for Wednesday at the legendary Hollywood brand has been canceled.
Hollywood residents were reportedly outraged by the disruptions, but Philip Sokoloski of FilmLA, which handles the city's movie permits, said TMZ On Tuesday, production was abandoned.
No reason was given for this change.
Disney+ earlier said that pop superstar Taylor, 34, would not be present or perform during filming.
Neighbors viewed the planned three-day production as a giant eyesore that resulted in a lot of foot traffic and commotion disrupting their peace and lives.
A planned production involving Disney+ and Taylor Swift, screening in April 2023 in Florida, scheduled for Wednesday on the legendary Hollywood sign, has been canceled.
TMZ reported that various housing associations and organizations were in contact with each other about the project and would not have been thrilled to learn that Taylor would soon be nearby.
The actual filming date was scheduled for March 13, just one day before the release of her concert film, Taylor Swift The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), on Disney+ on March 14.
The website obtained the filming permit received by neighbors, informing them of the production and what residents can expect during the project.
The permit stated that the crew would prepare for filming on Tuesday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., followed by the actual filming date on Wednesday, March 13, which was also scheduled to last from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The crew was scheduled to demolish the set on Thursday, March 14, another all-day effort scheduled from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to the permit.
The permit stated that filming would consist of “aerial photography with a remotely controlled aircraft,” with drone activity to take place Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
He also said that the purpose of the filming was to film “Disney + TS”.
Taylor reportedly sold the exclusive film rights to her concert film Eras Tour for $75 million to Disney+.
Neighbors see three-day production as giant horror that disrupted their lives
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) will premiere on the streamer on March 14 with concert footage of the pop superstar, shown earlier this month in Singapore.
Swift reportedly sold exclusive film rights to her Eras Tour concert film for $75 million to Disney+
The film, which became the highest-grossing concert film of all time, earning $261.6 million worldwide, will officially be available to stream on Disney+ next month.
It will include five additional songs not previously included in theaters or previous digital releases.
With her salary on Disney+, the Blank Space singer has earned more than $200 million in the film industry in just six months.
“#TSTheErasTourTaylorsVersion has ended up at @DisneyPlus,” Taylor Nation announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday. “Starting March 15, watch the entire concert film for the first time, from start to finish, including the cardigan and 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!
Disney CEO Bob Iger called the artist's tour “a true phenomenon that has and continues to delight fans around the world.”
He continued: “The Eras Tour has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to delight fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences whenever they want, exclusively on Disney+.”
Disney CEO Bob Iger called the artist's tour “a true phenomenon that has and continues to delight fans around the world.”
TMZ obtained the filming permit outlining what residents can expect during filming
Although it is unclear which tracks that were not in the original cut were chosen, it is likely that the songs will come from the three shows filmed at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Contenders include No Body, No Crime, alongside the Haim Sisters, I Can See You, You Are in Love and Death by a Thousand Cuts.
The concert film Eras Tour, which grossed $96 million in ticket sales in its opening weekend, even earned a Golden Globe nomination for its cinematic and box office achievements.
Ahead of her 34th birthday, Swift revealed on Instagram that she thought “a fun way to celebrate the year” with her fans would be to “make The Eras Tour concert film available for you to watch at home.” House”.
Swift pictured performing in Singapore earlier this month
“Very pleased to announce that the extended version of the film including Wildest Dreams, The Archer and Long Live will be available for rental on demand in the United States, Canada and other countries, which will be announced soon, you you guessed it, December 13 [her birthday].'
It is the highest-grossing concert film of all time in North America and was the first in history to gross over $100 million domestically, as well as the first independent film to reach that mark in only two weekends in a decade.
The film was shot during the Bad Blood hitmaker's three shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Swift previously released Folklore: Long Pond Studio Sessions on Disney+.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-13190427/Taylor-Swift-Disney-production-Hollywood-sign-gets-scrapped-nearby-residents-expressed-outrage.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Taylor Swift and Disney+ production on Hollywood Sign scrapped after nearby residents express outrage
- Jokowi brings together ministers to discuss foreign mining licenses
- Lenny Kravitz honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
- 3 FSU football players that fans often forget as we approach spring training
- India's Modi government rushes to regulate AI ahead of national elections | India Elections 2024 News
- Stock market today: Asian stocks mostly rise after record Wall Street rally | First World War
- A thunderstorm warning has been issued for the UK as the jet stream turns 'zonal'.
- “Love is blind” says it’s an experience. Scientists say attraction is more arbitraryExBulletin
- File: The Cricket Pavilion at Goldenacre – geograph.org.uk – 281767.jpg
- Experts explain the link between smoking and kidney disease
- The Picasso Museum will exhibit the work of Françoise Gilot, his partner who left him
- Stock Market Today: Asian Stocks Mostly Rise After Record Wall Street Rally