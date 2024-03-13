Taylor Swift and Disney+ production on Hollywood Sign scrapped after nearby residents express outrage

A Taylor Swift and Disney+ production scheduled for Wednesday at the legendary Hollywood brand has been canceled.

Hollywood residents were reportedly outraged by the disruptions, but Philip Sokoloski of FilmLA, which handles the city's movie permits, said TMZ On Tuesday, production was abandoned.

No reason was given for this change.

Disney+ earlier said that pop superstar Taylor, 34, would not be present or perform during filming.

Neighbors viewed the planned three-day production as a giant eyesore that resulted in a lot of foot traffic and commotion disrupting their peace and lives.

TMZ reported that various housing associations and organizations were in contact with each other about the project and would not have been thrilled to learn that Taylor would soon be nearby.

The actual filming date was scheduled for March 13, just one day before the release of her concert film, Taylor Swift The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), on Disney+ on March 14.

The website obtained the filming permit received by neighbors, informing them of the production and what residents can expect during the project.

The permit stated that the crew would prepare for filming on Tuesday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., followed by the actual filming date on Wednesday, March 13, which was also scheduled to last from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The crew was scheduled to demolish the set on Thursday, March 14, another all-day effort scheduled from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to the permit.

The permit stated that filming would consist of “aerial photography with a remotely controlled aircraft,” with drone activity to take place Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

He also said that the purpose of the filming was to film “Disney + TS”.

Taylor reportedly sold the exclusive film rights to her concert film Eras Tour for $75 million to Disney+.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) will premiere on the streamer on March 14 with concert footage of the pop superstar, shown earlier this month in Singapore.

The film, which became the highest-grossing concert film of all time, earning $261.6 million worldwide, will officially be available to stream on Disney+ next month.

It will include five additional songs not previously included in theaters or previous digital releases.

With her salary on Disney+, the Blank Space singer has earned more than $200 million in the film industry in just six months.

“#TSTheErasTourTaylorsVersion has ended up at @DisneyPlus,” Taylor Nation announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday. “Starting March 15, watch the entire concert film for the first time, from start to finish, including the cardigan and 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!

Disney CEO Bob Iger called the artist's tour “a true phenomenon that has and continues to delight fans around the world.”

He continued: “The Eras Tour has been a true phenomenon that has and continues to delight fans around the world, and we are very excited to bring this electrifying concert to audiences whenever they want, exclusively on Disney+.”

TMZ obtained the filming permit outlining what residents can expect during filming

Although it is unclear which tracks that were not in the original cut were chosen, it is likely that the songs will come from the three shows filmed at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Contenders include No Body, No Crime, alongside the Haim Sisters, I Can See You, You Are in Love and Death by a Thousand Cuts.

The concert film Eras Tour, which grossed $96 million in ticket sales in its opening weekend, even earned a Golden Globe nomination for its cinematic and box office achievements.

Ahead of her 34th birthday, Swift revealed on Instagram that she thought “a fun way to celebrate the year” with her fans would be to “make The Eras Tour concert film available for you to watch at home.” House”.

Swift pictured performing in Singapore earlier this month

“Very pleased to announce that the extended version of the film including Wildest Dreams, The Archer and Long Live will be available for rental on demand in the United States, Canada and other countries, which will be announced soon, you you guessed it, December 13 [her birthday].'

It is the highest-grossing concert film of all time in North America and was the first in history to gross over $100 million domestically, as well as the first independent film to reach that mark in only two weekends in a decade.

The film was shot during the Bad Blood hitmaker's three shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Swift previously released Folklore: Long Pond Studio Sessions on Disney+.