Sharon Stone reveals identity of Hollywood producer who told her to sleep with co-star Billy Baldwin

Sharon Stone has named the iconic Hollywood producer who pressured her to have sex with a co-star in order to get a “better” performance from the actor, Page six reported. THE 'Primary instinct' The actress claimed that producer Robert Evans, who died in 2019, tried to pressure her into having sex with Billy Baldwin while filming the 1993 thriller. 'Wick'.

On Tuesday's episode of Spotify's Louis Theroux Podcast, the actress shared that the 'Godfather' The producer called her to his office in the middle of her shoot and told her that becoming intimate with Billy Baldwin would save the film.

“He called me to his office. He had these really low couches from the 70s and 80s, so I'm basically sitting on the floor when I should have been on set. And he's running around his office in sunglasses explaining to me that he slept with Ava Gardner and that I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin's performance would improve, and we needed Billy to improve in the movie. because that was the problem,” the 66-year-old said during the podcast.

“And if I could have sex with Billy then we would have on-screen chemistry, and if I could just have sex with him then that would save the movie, and the real problem with the movie was me because I was so uptight, and therefore not like a real actress who could just fuck him up and get things back on track. The real problem was that I was such a tight asshole,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Mr Baldwin hit back at her accusations in a lengthy article on X and threatened to “write a book and tell many, many disturbing, perverse and unprofessional stories about Sharon”.